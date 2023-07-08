Coventry City are expected to complete the signing of Tatsuhiro Sakamoto from KV Oostende in a deal worth up to €3m.

Who is Tatsuhiro Sakamoto?

The 26-year-old is currently with Belgian outfit Oostende, but the side endured a miserable campaign last time out as they were relegated from the top-flight.

Therefore, with Sakamoto one of few to impress last season, he was always one who was expected to be moved on in the current window.

And, it appears a move to Coventry is close, as Het Nieuwsblad has revealed that the Championship side are close to agreeing a deal for the wide man.

They state the Sky Blues will offer an initial €2m for Sakamoto, with another €1m to be paid in the future if specific add-ons are met.

It’s also claimed that Genk and Gent had been monitoring the Japanese international, who has won two caps for his country, and they would both have been able to offer European football to the player.

However, it’s thought they won’t match the fee that Coventry have put down, meaning a move to England is now on the cards for Sakamoto.

What will Tatsuhiro Sakamoto offer Coventry?

Obviously, as an attack-minded player, Sakamoto will be judged on his end product, and the fact he failed to score in the league for Oostende last season is a concern. But, the six assists he registered was an impressive return, and it highlights that he is a team player who can create.

That doesn’t mean Sakamoto won’t be among the goals in the Midlands though, as he scored six goals for C-Osaka in his final year in the Japanese top division two years ago. So, with a side that is more competitive in the league, he could add more goal threat, which will be vital for the Sky Blues as they look to replace Viktor Gyokeres.

As well as that, Sakamoto is someone who works hard, is intelligent with his movement, and he is approaching his peak years, so it represents a smart bit of business for Mark Robins and the recruitment team, who know they need more attacking quality in the group.

Coventry City summer transfer plans

As touched upon, the big news for Coventry is the departure of Gyokeres, with the Sweden international set to join Sporting CP in a transfer that will land the Sky Blues in over £20m.

Of course, that has had a massive impact on what the side can do in the market, and they’ve been waiting for that sale to be agreed before they started spending. The club have already made a move in the market, with the arrival of Ellis Simms from Everton confirmed on Friday night, in a deal that could be worth up to £8m.

Sakamoto will give Robins another attacking threat in his squad, and it remains to be seen whether further reinforcements in the final third are prioritised in the coming weeks, but the money should be available.

Coventry start their Championship season against Leicester City on August 6.