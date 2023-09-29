The Coventry Building Society Arena was built in 2005 and currently hosts Coventry City’s home games.

The Sky Blues have not always played in the CBS Arena since its opening in the mid 2000’s, with financial difficulties preventing them from competing there for a number of years.

However, Mark Robins’ side moved back into the ground in 2021 after two years away.

Coventry have earned their way back into the Championship as they cleaned up the issues that saw them move away from the stadium for a brief period.

The club almost made its way back to the Premier League in 2023, missing out on promotion through a penalty shootout loss to Luton Town in the play-off final.

The teams couldn’t be separated after 120 minutes, having drawn 1-1 after extra time, with the Hatters coming out on top for the shootout.

Robins will be hoping to guide his players back to promotion contention again soon following the disappointment.

Where are the best pubs for fans going to Coventry City games?

The Coventry home ground can host up to 32,000 people, and the squad will be hoping to fill the place with supporters in their attempts to gain promotion.

For those looking to travel to the CBS Arena for games, we take a look at where the best pubs are for pre and post-game…

The Mill

The Mill is a bar and restaurant housed within the CBS Arena itself, located on the ground floor of the stadium.

The Mill is open from 11am to 11pm from Monday to Sunday, with food also served from 12pm to 10pm.

The restaurant also serves coffee during the day, so can be a good spot for lunch, dinner or for pre or post-game drinks.

It is conveniently located for any matchgoing fan, given its direct proximity to the stadium itself.

The Coach & Horses

The Coach & Horses is located away from the stadium, about 10 minutes away by walking.

It is right beside a Chinese restaurant, as well as a Burger King, meaning it is easy to stop off and get some food before or after settling in for drinks.

This establishment will also have live coverage of various sporting events on, so people can watch any other games before or after the Coventry game in the stadium.

The Anecdote

Anecdote is also located within the CBS Arena, just left of the main entrance to the stadium.

It is a sports bar that offers food as well as drinks.

Customers are offered lunch, dinner and brunch, with plenty of screens to pay attention to any sporting action elsewhere.

For anyone attending games at the CBS Arena, this is a convenient location, easy to find and offers plenty to eat as well as drink.

Dhillons Brewery

Founded in 2015, Dhillons Brewery is a microbrewery located very near the CBS Arena.

It has a lively atmosphere, provides entertainment and is locally owned so has a close connection to the football club in its own right.

This is a sizable area, suitable for supporters looking for more action following any visit to watch Coventry City.