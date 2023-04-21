Coventry City’s push for a promotion place continues this weekend with the visit of Reading to the CBS Arena.

Both sides have a lot on the line when they meet on Saturday afternoon.

The Royals are currently in the relegation zone and need all the points they can get to earn survival in the division for another season.

Meanwhile, Mark Robins’ side are currently eighth in the table, just two points adrift of the play-off places.

Can Coventry City earn a play-off place?

The Sky Blues come into the weekend in the middle of a four game unbeaten run, winning one and drawing four in the process.

Noel Hunt has taken interim charge of Reading, with the team winless in their last 10 league matches, albeit having drawn five of their last six.

Coventry will know a win could move them up to the play-off places depending on a result, but Hunt’s side could also leapfrog their relegation rivals to get out of the bottom three if they can snatch all three points away from home.

The hosts are the form side, but the Championship often throws up unexpected results at this stage of the season, and injuries may play a role in who can feature for Robins’ team this weekend.

Who will be unavailable for Coventry against Reading?

Ben Sheaf will struggle to prove his fitness in time for Saturday’s clash having gone off injured in the team’s midweek draw with Blackburn Rovers.

A calf injury will require a scan on Saturday morning to determine the extent of his fitness issues, with a late decision to be made on whether he can feature.

Jamie Allen has been absent since the draw with Swansea City during the Easter weekend and it is unclear yet as to whether he will be fit to make his return against Reading.

It is hoped that the midfielder will be able to partake in some training prior to the game, but it is not clear if he will be risked against Hunt’s side.

Fortunately, Liam Kelly may be able to make his return to action on Saturday having been out of the team since February.

Meanwhile, the likes of Callum O’Hare, Kasey Palmer, Simon Moore and Fabio Tavares have all been ruled out for the remainder of the Championship season due to significant injury issues.

None of these players will be seen playing for Coventry again until 2023/24 at the earliest.