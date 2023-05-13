With Coventry City securing a point away at Middlesbrough on the final day of the campaign, the club duly wrapped up fifth place in the Championship standings.

When you consider the Sky Blues' budget, the injuries they have suffered, and all of the upheaval they endured at the start of the campaign having to miss home games and catch up on matches, it really is a brilliant achievement.

As fate would have it, wrapping up fifth means they take on Middlesbrough once again, this time over two legs, for a place at Wembley.

Of course, at this stage, momentum and fitness of players is absolutely vital and so, with that in mind, we thought we'd take a look at the latest Sky Blues team news ahead of the play-offs.

What is the latest Coventry City team news?

Fortunately for the Sky Blues, it does appear that there is some good news in terms of injuries ahead of this clash.

Jamie Allen, for example, looks set to continue his return to at least the matchday squad having spent a period on the sidelines.

The 28-year-old was out through all of March and most of April but returned to make very short cameos off the bench in the club's final two games.

Elsewhere, Ben Sheaf also looks to be in contention for at least a place in the squad.

Sheaf has missed the club's last three matches, although he did make the matchday squad for the final day of the season.

Longer-term injuries and absentees do continue to affect the Sky Blues ahead of the play-offs.

Callum O'Hare, is set to miss out for example, having been out of action since December, as is fellow creative midfielder Kasey Palmer.

Young forward Fabio Tavarez is also expected to be absent.

When is Coventry v Middlesbrough's play-off clash?

The first leg of Coventry City's Championship play-off clash is set to take place on Sunday 14th May.

With Boro having home advantage in the second leg, Sunday's clash is set to take place at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Kick-off is currently scheduled for 12 noon UK time.

Can Coventry City beat Middlesbrough?

It certainly promises to be an exciting match-up.

Not so long ago, Middlesbrough would have been considered big favourites to win this.

However, with their own form dropping of late, and Coventry putting together a strong run to end the season, it is anyone's guess as to who comes out on top in this one.

If Coventry are to advance to Wembley, you feel they do need a positive result from the home leg to take to the Riverside in midweek.