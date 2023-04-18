Coventry City will be looking to build upon their recent victory over Queens Park Rangers by securing a positive result in their showdown with Blackburn Rovers tomorrow.

A brace from Viktor Gyokeres and a goal from Gustavo Hamer sealed all three points for the Sky Blues at Loftus Road last weekend as they proved to be too strong for their opponents.

As a result of this victory, Coventry moved up to seventh in the Championship standings and are now within touching distance of the play-off places.

A win at Ewood Park tomorrow will allow the Sky Blues to leapfrog their opponents in the table.

With the race for a top-six finish set to go down to the wire, Coventry know that they cannot afford to slip up against Blackburn who are also aiming to extend their season past the 46-game mark in May.

Early Coventry City team news v Blackburn

While Gyokeres and Hamer are both set to be available for selection on Wednesday, Sky Blues boss Mark Robins will be unable to turn to a number of individuals for inspiration.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the Coventry players who will definitely miss this match.

Callum O'Hare

Callum O'Hare will not be fit enough to make his return to action until the 2023/24 campaign.

The attacking midfielder suffered a serious knee injury in December which ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Due to a separate injury issue, O'Hare only managed to make 11 appearances for Coventry during the current term.

Kasey Palmer

Kasey Palmer will also miss Wednesday's meeting with Blackburn as he is currently recovering from a hamstring injury.

Palmer was ruled out for the rest of the season in March after sustaining this issue against Sunderland.

In the 29 league games that he participated in before this setback, the 26-year-old provided five direct goal contributions.

Simon Moore

Simon Moore is currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to a broken finger.

Moore, who sustained this injury in training, has missed the last two league games and is not expected to make his return to the match-day squad tomorrow.

Fabio Tavares

As is the case with O'Hare and Palmer, Fabio Tavares is not set to feature again for Coventry this season.

The forward suffered a ruptured Achilles against Wrexham in the FA Cup earlier this year.

Before picking up this injury, Tavares represented Coventry on nine occasions in the Championship.

Is Jamie Allen also unavailable for selection?

Jamie Allen was expected to miss the remainder of the campaign due to an ankle injury.

However, in an interview with Coventry Live earlier this month, Robins confirmed that the midfielder did not suffer ligament damage and is likely to make his return to action before the season reaches a crescendo.

While Coventry's meeting with Blackburn may come too soon for Allen, he could still play a role in the club's quest for a play-off place.