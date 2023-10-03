Highlights Coventry City will be missing several key players, including midfielder Ben Sheaf and Kasey Palmer, who are both sidelined with adductor injuries.

Defender Milan van Ewijk is also out for six to eight weeks with a torn quad muscle, while Callum O'Hare and Fabio Tavares are still recovering from long-term injuries.

Despite some positive progress, it remains to be seen if any of the injured players will be available for the match against Blackburn Rovers.

Coventry City take on Blackburn Rovers in the Championship at the CBS Arena on Wednesday night.

The Sky Blues were beaten on penalties by Luton Town in the play-off final last season, and after losing star duo Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer this summer, it has been a slow start to the campaign for Mark Robins's side.

However, Coventry ended their six-game winless run with a 3-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, the Sky Blues took full control of the game after the break, with Ellis Simms scoring his first two goals for the club either side of Josh Eccles' strike to give the visitors a three-goal lead.

Kenneth Paal scored a late consolation goal for the R's, but it did not affect the outcome and Coventry moved up to 14th in the table, five points from the play-off places.

They face a Blackburn side who currently sit 18th in the table having lost their last three league games.

As the countdown to kick off continues, we rounded up all the latest Coventry team news.

What is the latest Coventry City team news ahead of the Blackburn Rovers match?

The Sky Blues will be without a number of key players for the visit of Blackburn.

Midfielder Ben Sheaf sustained an adductor injury in training last month, and he is expected to be out until early November.

Kasey Palmer suffered an injury-disrupted end to last season, and the midfielder's injury problems have continued into the new campaign.

Like Sheaf, Palmer is also sidelined with an adductor injury, and Robins gave a similar timeframe for his return to action.

Defender Milan van Ewijk enjoyed a strong start to his Coventry career following his £3.4 million move from Heerenveen this summer, but he suffered a torn quad muscle in the 3-2 defeat at Cardiff City last month and is set to be out for six to eight weeks.

Despite the initial prognosis, Robins revealed prior to the game against QPR last week that some of his injured players were making good progress, although it remains to be seen whether the Blackburn match will come too soon for Sheaf, Palmer and van Ewijk.

"There are a few more positive signs. So I’m sort of hopeful on that. QPR is too soon for them but, certainly, from next week we may start to see one or two coming back," Robins told Coventry Live.

Callum O'Hare has been sidelined since December with a serious knee injury, and while the midfielder has returned to full training, he is not yet fit to feature.

"You’ve got to treat everybody as an individual and look around, look at their make-up and how they’ve been and what they’ve done. Callum has done a lot of work and he’ll be a different athlete when eventually makes his return, but it’s too soon," Robins told Coventry Live.

Striker Fabio Tavares has been out since January with an Achilles injury, but despite initially being scheduled to return in late September or early October, he is not yet back in training.