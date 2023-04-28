Coventry City will be looking to extend their current unbeaten run in the Championship to six games tomorrow when they host Birmingham City.

As a result of their 2-1 victory over Reading last weekend, the Sky Blues moved up to fifth in the league standings.

Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion both failed to climb above Coventry in the table in the midweek fixtures as they suffered defeats at the hands of Burnley and Sheffield United.

Given that all the contenders for the play-offs have now played 44 games, the Sky Blues are now in control of their destiny.

By winning their two remaining fixtures, Mark Robins' side will secure a top-six finish.

After taking on Birmingham this weekend, Coventry are set to head to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough on May 8th.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest Sky Blues team news ahead of their showdown with the Blues.

Who are the Coventry City players that are set to miss this fixture?

Callum O'Hare

Callum O'Hare suffered a season-ending knee injury in December and thus will be forced to watch on from the sidelines again this weekend.

The attacking midfielder's surgery, which took place in January, was a success.

Before picking up this issue, O'Hare managed to provide three assists in 11 league appearances for Coventry earlier this season.

Kasey Palmer

Kasey Palmer will also be unavailable for selection for this fixture.

Palmer suffered a hamstring injury during Coventry's clash with Sunderland in February which ruled him out until the 2023/24 campaign.

Since sealing a switch to the Sky Blues last year, the 26-year-old has featured on 31 occasions in all competitions.

Fabio Tavares

As is the case for O'Hare and Palmer, Fabio Tavares is not set to make his return to action until next season.

Tavares ruptured his Achilles tendon during Coventry's FA Cup clash with Wrexham in January.

Before picking up this injury, Tavares made 11 appearances for Coventry in all competitions earlier this season.

Will Ben Sheaf also be unavailable for this fixture?

Ben Sheaf is also set to miss this fixture.

The midfielder sustained an issue with his calf during the club's recent meeting with Blackburn Rovers.

Robins confirmed that Sheaf would be out for the best part of a month, meaning that he will not be fit enough to feature during the remainder of the regular season.

However, if Coventry reach the play-offs, Sheaf could represent his side in this competition.

Sheaf has made 35 appearances in the Championship this season for Coventry and is averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.96 at this level.