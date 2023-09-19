Coventry City have looked like a side who are so close to their full potential.

The story of their season so far has been getting so close to results/goals and just not quite being able to get them over the line. They're yet to fully gel, and that probably should've been expected because of the losses of Viktor Gyökeres and Gustavo Hamer.

But, as the season progresses, the new signings will start to bed in more, and they have a few key players coming back from injury.

They take on Cardiff City tonight who are fresh off the back of a brilliant performance against Welsh rivals Swansea City. Goals from substitute Ollie Tanner and captain Aaron Ramsey led them to a 2-0 lead in the South Wales derby.

The Bluebirds have won two of their last three, so it could be a tough game for the visitors. Coventry's four consecutive draws won't help confidence among fans, and one key player is set to miss another game.

Which Coventry players are currently injured?

Mark Robins' side have a few players who are coming back from injuries soon, which we will get on to later. But they are going to be without one of their better players tonight.

Ben Sheaf picked up a groin strain in training, before the club's 1-1 result against Hull which forced him out of that game. The side are likely to be without the 25-year-old for a few weeks, according to Coventry Live.

Up until Friday night's game, the midfielder had played every minute of action in the Championship for the Sky Blues. If you include the matches that he has already missed due to injury, and the ones that he is about to be absent for, Sheaf could be out of the squad for five consecutive matches.

Captain Liam Kelly is expected to, once again, fill in for Sheaf, alongside Josh Eccles.

Which Coventry players are likely to return tonight?

It's not all bad news on the injury front. Coventry Live have said that midfielder Jamie Allen could make an appearance on the bench against Cardiff. They added that Robins has been trying to slowly reintegrate him back into the team since being hospitalised, in the summer, with a heart condition.

Two internationals are also set to return to the matchday team. Coventry Live believe that Kasey Palmer and Joel Latibeaudiere should be fit to play against the Bluebirds, tonight, having missed the previous game. They were given the time off to recover due to the long-haul journeys that the pair had to make with the Jamaican national team.

The Coventry boss also confirmed that Callum O'Hare has made his return to full contact training. This is the first time he's been able to take part in these sessions since Christmas, having suffered an ACL injury during the club's Boxing Day game, last year.

Unlike Allen, who made his return to training at the same time, there is no expectation that the 25-year-old will feature tonight.