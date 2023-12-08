Highlights Coventry City will face Birmingham City in the Championship at the CBS Arena on Friday night, looking to bounce back after a defeat to Ipswich Town.

Coventry's Matt Godden missed a penalty in their previous match against Ipswich, but has been in good goalscoring form this season.

Midfielders Kasey Palmer and Fabio Tavares are doubtful for the upcoming game due to injury, but Coventry otherwise have a near fully fit squad.

Coventry City take on Birmingham City in the Championship at the CBS Arena on Friday night.

The Sky Blues will be looking to return to winning ways after they were beaten 2-1 by second-placed Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Saturday.

Ipswich went ahead in the sixth minute when George Hirst slotted home after being set up by Nathan Broadhead, and they doubled their lead just before half time through Wes Burns' stunning strike.

Coventry improved after the break and they were awarded a penalty when Harry Clarke brought down Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, but Matt Godden's spot-kick hit the bar.

The Sky Blues did pull one back in the sixth minute of stoppage time through Brandon Williams' own goal, but the Tractor Boys held on for all three points.

Mark Robins' men are 17th in the table, eight points from the play-off places, and they face a Birmingham side sitting two places and one point above them.

The Blues drew 0-0 with Rotherham United at St Andrew's last weekend, and Wayne Rooney has won just one of his eight games in charge since replacing John Eustace in October.

Coventry City team news

Coventry will be boosted by the return of defender Kyle McFadzean after he missed the game against Ipswich on Saturday for personal reasons, but midfielder Kasey Palmer and striker Fabio Tavares are both doubtful.

Robins revealed last week that Palmer and Tavares are both back in training, but the visit of Birmingham could come too soon for the pair.

"Kasey is playing in the Under-21s with Fabio Tavares today and hopefully they can come through that and be a little bit closer for next week’s training into the Birmingham game," Robins told Coventry Live.

"It’s not just a case of that. They have been out for a long time, in Fabio’s case it has been nearly 12 months. Kasey has been out for over two months and you look at that, yes, absolutely. It’s slightly different to Fabio, he’s got to get his timing back. He’s got to get his rhythm back and get that confidence, you know, to go and play. But he looks better and better all the time when he’s training.

"And in the same way for Kasey in terms of his training, it just gives him that confidence that everything’s fine with his body. He’s still working his way towards his match sharpness, match fitness and then obviously match availability."

With the exception of Palmer and Tavares, the Sky Blues have a near fully fit squad to choose from.

Predicted Coventry City XI to face Birmingham City

As the countdown to kick off continues, we looked at how Coventry could line up against Birmingham.

GK: Brad Collins

Ben Wilson starred in goal for Coventry last season, but after a number of unconvincing performances, he was dropped for Collins last month.

Collins, who joined the club from Barnsley this summer, kept three clean sheets in his first three games after coming into the team before conceding twice against Ipswich, and he will be hoping for another shutout against Birmingham.

RB: Milan van Ewijk

Van Ewijk was a big money addition for the Sky Blues this summer, making the move from Dutch side Heerenveen for a fee of £3.4 million.

The 23-year-old has started the last three league games, and after impressing in recent weeks, he should keep his place.

CB: Bobby Thomas

After an excellent loan spell at Barnsley in League One last season, Thomas joined Coventry from Burnley this summer for a reported fee of £2 million.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key part of the Sky Blues team, starting 16 of their 19 league games so far this season.

CB: Liam Kitching

Kitching played alongside Thomas at Barnsley last season, and the pair were reunited at the CBS Arena this summer.

It took Kitching a while to break into the team after his arrival on deadline day for a fee in excess of £4 million plus-add ons, but he has started the last six league games.

LB: Jake Bidwell

Bidwell was a regular for Coventry last season as they reached the play-off final, but his minutes became limited at the start of this campaign following the arrival of Jay Dasilva.

However, Bidwell has regained his place in recent weeks, starting the last four games, and with the Sky Blues' form improving following his return to the team, he should keep his spot.

CM: Ben Sheaf

Sheaf has once again been one of Coventry's most consistent performers this season.

The 25-year-old has scored one goal in 14 appearances so far, starting every league game when fit, and he was handed the captain's armband against Ipswich last weekend, underlining his importance to the team.

CM: Liam Kelly

Kelly played a key role for the Sky Blues towards the end of last season, but his game time has been limited so far this campaign, making just nine appearances in all competitions.

However, after Jamie Allen and Yasin Ayari failed to impress against Ipswich last time out, Kelly could be handed a start against Birmingham, and his experience and leadership qualities could be crucial in a derby game.

CM: Callum O'Hare

After a long absence with a serious knee injury, O'Hare made his first start of the season for Coventry against Ipswich last weekend.

Robins will be keen to manage O'Hare's minutes carefully, but having not had a midweek game, the 25-year-old should be able to start again on Friday night.

RW: Tatsuhiro Sakamoto

Sakamoto has impressed since his arrival at the CBS Arena from Belgian side Oostende this summer.

The 27-year-old made a positive impact after coming off the bench against Ipswich last weekend, and he should be restored to the starting line-up against Birmingham.

ST: Matty Godden

It was a huge blow for Coventry to lose the goals of Viktor Gyokeres this summer, but Godden has stepped up in his absence, scoring seven goals in 20 appearances so far this season.

Ellis Simms is pushing for a start after his bright cameo against Ipswich, but Godden should keep his place.

LW: Haji Wright

It was a tough start to life at Coventry for Wright following his club record £7.7 million move from Antalyaspor this summer, but he seems to be finding his feet at the CBS Arena.

Wright has scored five goals in 20 appearances for the Sky Blues so far, and he is likely to be deployed on the left once again against Birmingham.