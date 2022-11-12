Coventry City take significant step forward in future of the stadium

Coventry City have held talks with Mike Ashley’s Fraser Group over the future of the CBS Arena.

Coventry City have revealed that they have spoken to preferred bidders of the CBS Arena, Mike Ashley’s Fraser Group, over the future of the stadium and have been given “assurances” over the club’s future there.

Sky Blues CEO Dave Boddy says that the club have had initial discussions with the former Newcastle United owner’s group which is a step in the right direction for the football club as they look to avoid as much disruption as possible.

Speaking in the club’s programme notes and reported by Coventry Live, Boddy said: “As we go into the World Cup break, the future of the Arena remains unclear.

“The Football Club has had brief initial discussions with the Fraser Group regarding the future of the Arena and their interest in it, and they have given us assurances that the Sky Blues continuing to play at the Arena is very much part of their plans, should they purchase the Arena.”

This comes after the stadium was put into administration by the owner’s Wasps after they went into administration themselves casting doubt over whether the football club could continue playing there.

Alternative plans were discussed shortly after the news broke of administration, with Coventry City looking to play at Walsall’s Bescot Stadium if they were unable to access the ground.

That, however, didn’t materialise and Mark Robins’ side have been able to fulfil their fixtures at home even though the future is still unclear.

This marks a significant step forward for the club as they seek to find a permanent home.

The Verdict

Whilst the news isn’t significant in the way of matters being finalised, it does mark a huge step for the stadium and the club.

What it means for the future of Coventry City is unclear as the stadium would give Ashley a huge bargaining chip should he want to buy the club from current owners Sisu.

That being said, getting the stadium sorted first is an absolute priority as this could severely impact the playing side of things as we’ve seen already with the pitch saga earlier this season.

