Highlights Coventry City's form has significantly improved in recent weeks, making them serious promotion contenders in the Championship.

Midfielder Callum O'Hare has been instrumental in Coventry's recent success, scoring six goals and providing one assist since his comeback from injury.

O'Hare's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and while Coventry has offered him a new deal, they may face difficulty in keeping him if a sizeable offer is made before the end of the January transfer window.

It has been an excellent few months for Coventry City in the Championship.

After losing on penalties to Luton Town in the play-off final last season, it was a slow start to the campaign for the Sky Blues, and they sat as low as 20th in the table in late November.

However, Coventry's form has significantly improved since then, and they extended their unbeaten run to 11 games in all competitions with a 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday night.

Mark Robins' side have emerged as serious promotion contenders in recent weeks, and they currently sit sixth in the table ahead of the game against Bristol City at the CBS Arena on Tuesday night.

Championship Table (As it stands January 27th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 28 34 66 2 Ipswich Town 28 16 59 3 Southampton 28 21 58 4 Leeds United 29 25 57 5 West Brom 28 13 45 6 Coventry City 28 13 43

It has been a quiet January transfer window for the Sky Blues so far, and they have made just one new addition, with midfielder Victor Torp joining from Sarpsborg.

Robins may be keen to strengthen his squad further before the closure of the window, but much of his focus will be on keeping hold of midfielder Callum O'Hare, who is attracting interest from Leicester City, Southampton, Burnley and La Liga clubs, according to Daily Mail reporter Tom Collomosse.

Collomosse claims that O'Hare's suitors are more likely to make a move in the summer than in January, and Coventry will be desperately hoping that they do not receive any bids over the coming days.

Coventry City must not sell Callum O'Hare this month

O'Hare recently returned after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury, and he has starred for the Sky Blues since making his comeback, scoring six goals and providing one assist in 16 appearances in all competitions.

The 25-year-old has played a crucial role in Coventry's recent upturn in form, providing the quality that had been missing since the departures of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer in the summer.

However, O'Hare's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and as he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension, Coventry could be vulnerable to losing him should any club make an approach.

Robins confirmed that O'Hare has been offered a new deal, but he admitted that the midfielder's future is out of his hands.

"Look, everyone knows that Callum is out of contract and there’s a lot of speculation around it, and that will continue until he makes his decision public. But the truth of it is he’s been offered a contract, and a really good contract at that. He is free to determine what’s best for his future and at the end of the day that’s it as far as I am concerned," Robins told Coventry Live.

O'Hare is settled at Coventry, and his outstanding recent performances do not suggest that he is looking for a move, but both the club and player would have a big decision to make if they were to receive a sizeable offer before the end of the window.

Related Coventry City Callum O'Hare stance emerges amid Leicester, Southampton, Burnley links The attacking midfielder has been linked with a number of clubs in the January transfer window

Burnley, Leicester and Southampton would all likely have the financial resources to afford O'Hare, but with clubs seemingly reluctant to spend big this month, it remains to be seen whether they will make a move.

As shown by the sales of Gyokeres and Hamer, the Sky Blues will cash in on a player for the right price, but O'Hare's departure would be a huge blow to their play-off hopes, and they will be incredibly reluctant to lose him.

Football Insider claim that Coventry will reject any offers for O'Hare this month, and they will be hoping that their resolve is not tested before Thursday's deadline.