Highlights Coventry City's slow start to the season was expected due to their heartbreaking defeat in the play-off final and the departure of key players.

Despite their current 15th place position, the team has shown mental strength and improvement in recent matches, giving supporters reason to be optimistic.

With half the season remaining, Coventry City still has a chance to make up the points deficit and secure a place in the play-offs, especially with consistent performances from key players like Callum O'Hare.

Coventry City's slow start to the season wasn't a surprise for three key reasons.

Firstly, they came into this campaign following their defeat on penalties against Luton Town in the play-off final.

There may have been more than two months between that loss against Wembley and their opening day fixture against Leicester City - but falling at the final hurdle in that manner was heartbreaking for the Sky Blues.

Their opening game at the King Power Stadium didn't do much to improve the mood, with a late Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall brace consigning the visitors to a 2-1 defeat after taking the lead through Kyle McFadzean.

The departures of Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer were a blow too. Not only did they combine for Coventry's play-off final goal, but they were both crucial together throughout the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons.

Their departures left a huge void to fill - and in fairness to owner Doug King - he invested a decent amount of money back into the first team to ensure Mark Robins had enough depth and quality in his squad.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

But it was always going to take him for these additions to settle in - and a slow start to the campaign can be forgiven because of that.

Coventry City's 2023/24 struggles

Considering the success they have enjoyed in recent years, the Sky Blues will be upset to be in 15th place at the moment.

But they were in an even worse position not too long ago.

During the early stages of November, they had lost their fourth Championship game in a row and had only won three league matches at that point all season.

Following that defeat away at Preston North End, they were sat just two places above the relegation zone.

They may have been five points above the bottom three at that point - but at that point - there were real fears for the Sky Blues.

Why Coventry City supporters can now be optimistic

Thankfully for them, they are in a better position now, having lost just one of their last league games following that losing run.

To show such mental strength to overcome that is incredible and this is one reason why supporters should be a little more optimistic now.

The fact this loss came away at Ipswich Town makes this run even more impressive, because most teams who visit Portman Road between now and the end of the season will probably come away with no points considering how well they are doing.

Now in 15th place, they are still nine points adrift of the play-offs but still have half the season left to make up that deficit, which is more than enough time for Robins' men to recover and secure a place in the top six.

Recent results will have given them confidence, not just their wins, but also their draws against Leeds United and Southampton, both of whom have strong squads and are in the promotion mix.

They will only be successful if they are consistent, but with Callum O'Hare both in action and a striker department that can be lethal at this level, they are definitely still in contention to secure a place in the play-offs at the end of this term.