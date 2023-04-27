There is plenty to play for in the Championship in the remaining two weeks of the season, with many teams still in with a realistic chance of making the top six.

Luton Town and Middlesbrough have both secured their play-off places, but the final two spots remain very much undecided, with just four points separating fifth to 12th.

Coventry City currently sit fifth, one point clear of Sunderland in sixth, but the Black Cats are level on points with Millwall in seventh and Blackburn Rovers in eighth.

West Bromwich Albion in ninth and Preston North End in tenth are both just two points from the top six, while Norwich City and Swansea City are both three points adrift and will still feel they have a chance.

Who will make the Championship play-offs?

Coventry City

Remaining fixtures: Birmingham City (H), Middlesbrough (A)

The Sky Blues are the form side of those chasing the top six and are currently on a five-game unbeaten run, while they have lost just one of their last 15 games.

Mark Robins' side beat struggling Reading 2-1 at the CBS Arena on Saturday to move into the play-off places and they face another home clash against 17th-placed Birmingham City this weekend, although John Eustace's side have proven to be tricky opponents for promotion chasers, beating Blackburn and Millwall in recent weeks.

However, it is an excellent opportunity for the Sky Blues to cement themselves in the top six ahead of a tricky trip to fourth-placed Middlesbrough on the final day. Boro have already confirmed their place in the play-offs and have little left to play for in the remaining fixtures, while Michael Carrick may rest players given the club's extensive injury list.

Sunderland

Remaining fixtures: Watford (H), Preston North End (A)

The Black Cats are currently on a six-game unbeaten run, with an impressive 2-1 win at fellow promotion hopefuls West Brom on Sunday moving them into the top six.

Tony Mowbray's men have a home clash against a Watford side who can no longer make the play-offs on Saturday, with the Hornets coming into the game in poor form having won just two of Chris Wilder's nine games in charge since his arrival in March.

They then face Preston North End at Deepdale on the final day which could be decisive with both teams still in play-off contention, although if the Lilywhites were to lose at already-promoted Sheffield United this weekend, it could end their promotion hopes.

West Bromwich Albion

Remaining fixtures: Norwich City (H), Swansea City (A)

The Baggies have suffered back-to-back defeats to Sunderland and Sheffield United which has stalled their play-off push.

Carlos Corberan's side have two tough fixtures in their remaining games, starting with visit of Norwich City to The Hawthorns on Saturday. While the Canaries have won just one of their last nine games, it is a game they must win to keep their top six hopes alive which could make it difficult for Albion.

The Baggies then make the trip to face a Swansea City side in outstanding form, winning six of their last seven games to move themselves into play-off contention.

Millwall

Remaining fixtures: Blackpool (A), Blackburn Rovers (H)

The Lions' form has also declined at the wrong time, winning just one of their last seven games and dropping out of the play-off places on goal difference after their disappointing 2-1 defeat at bottom side Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Gary Rowett's men face another of the division's strugglers as they take on Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Friday night. It will not be an easy game with the Seasiders winning two of their last four games under interim boss Stephen Dobbie to give themselves a slim chance of survival.

They then welcome Blackburn to The Den in what could be another pivotal game with both sides still likely to be in contention. Rovers are currently on a seven-game winless run, but like the Lions, are only outside the top six on goal difference, so it could be a very tense affair on the final day.