Coventry City suffer player blow ahead of Birmingham City clash

Jake Clarke-Salter has been a Coventry regular so far this season but there’s a blow for the Sky Blues this week with the news that he may be unavailable for their midweek clash against Birmingham, as reported by Birmingham Live.

With 13 games and 12 starts under his belt so far this campaign, he has found himself a mainstay in yet another Championship team.

Having done the business in the second tier for Birmingham and Sunderland previously, it comes as no surprise that he is continuing to make strides in the league this campaign.

It’ll come as a blow to Mark Robins then that the 24-year-old could be set to sit out the club’s next game in midweek against his former team.

Having last played at the beginning of November for just one half of action against Bristol City, he has since been forced to watch on from the sidelines as his team drew 0-0 with Sheffield United.

It doesn’t look like he will be back in the fold for the next game either, as he is still recovering from injury and as reported by Birmingham Live, the quick turnaround in fixtures means he is unlikely to be rushed back or brought into the team on Tuesday night.

It is likely to benefit Coventry in the long run, as it will mean that their defender will come back well-rested and fit enough to help them in the long run if he isn’t quickly brought back into the mix for the game against Birmingham.

The Verdict

Jake Clarke-Salter is a proven talent at this level and it’s a surprise that no team has snapped him up permanently yet (although that may come down to Chelsea’s wanting to keep him at Stamford Bridge too). He is doing another solid job at the back for Coventry this campaign and could be a key player for them in their promotion push.

It’s a blow then to see him ruled out for the next few games. However, if it means that he will be fit enough for the remainder of the campaign, then the Sky Blues should be able to cope without him.