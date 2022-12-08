Coventry City suffer injury blows to first team trio ahead of Reading match

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has provided on update on the injury situation at the CBS Arena ahead of their return to Championship football this weekend against Reading.

This comes after Coventry were forced to abandon a friendly with Olympiacos during their training camp in Spain due to a lack of fit first-team players. The Sky Blues decided against the fixture as they did not have the necessary squad numbers to make rotations during the game.

Robins has three fresh injury blows with Kyle McFadzean, Kasey Palmer and Tyler Walker as reported by Coventry Live. This comes after they welcomed the return Fankaty Dabo, Martyn Waghorn and Michael Rose during the World Cup break.

Coventry Live reporter Andy Turner broke the news, saying: “Palmer had time out last week as the physios attempted to get on top of a sore knee, while the medical staff are still managing Walker’s knee ligament injury.

“As for McFadzean, he suffered a calf injury during a warm-up game of head tennis last week which left him on crutches and being sent for a scan, the result of which will determine exactly how long he will be out.”

It’s terrible timing for the Sky Blues who would have been hoping to build upon their positive run of form before the international break where they collected four wins on the bounce, keeping four clean sheets in the process.

The Verdict

This highlights the severe lack of depth Mark Robins has to work with. He’s so far worked wonders this season after the summer transfer window didn’t bring about many recruits into the squad which will no doubt impact them at some point this season.

The uncertainty over the ownership situation, along with the stadium will no doubt have an impact on January incomings. Budgets are likely yet to be decided, as well as players potentially being put off by a move to the midlands club due to the uncertainty.

It makes a difficult situation even harder for Robins as he heads into a busy festive period potentially three players short. On top of an already small squad, it creates another significant headache for the manager who would have been hoping to use the break as a chance to recharge and refresh his squad.