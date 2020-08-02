Coventry City submit bid for Arsenal midfielder

Coventry City have opened the bidding for Arsenal midfielder Ben Sheaf as they look to strengthen ahead of their long-awaited return to the second-tier of English football.

Sheaf has only made two appearances for the Gunners’ first-team in the past but impressed last season out on loan with Doncaster Rovers in League One, and according to Alan Nixon of The Sun (2/8, Page 61), the Sky Blues are now looking to take him into the Championship with an initial six-figure offer.

The 22-year-old made 38 appearances in all competitions for Darren Moore’s side last season but will no doubt be looking for more regular football this time around, something he has little chance of getting under Mikel Arteta as things stand.

Coventry picked up the League One title earlier this year after clubs voted to cut the third-tier season short, leaving Mark Robins’ side sat top of the table.

The Sky Blues have been busy in the transfer market, already securing the services of four new faces, as well as striking a permanent deal for Callum O’Hare.

Gustavo Hamer, Julien Da Costa and Marcel Hillbner have all arrived on permanent deals whilst Ryan Giles has signed on loan for the season from Wolves.

The verdict

This is another really encouraging bit of news for Coventry fans.

Robins is wasting no time in building a side capable of thriving in the Championship and Sheaf would be another step in the right direction in that respect, having impressed so much with Doncaster.

To already have five new deals secured will put them in a very good place, giving them plenty of time to gel in pre-season.