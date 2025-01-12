Coventry City are exploring an ambitious move for Crystal Palace's Rob Holding, but the centre-back is keen on a move to MLS.

News of Cov's reported interest first came via The Sun, who outlined that Coventry boss Frank Lampard is keen to persuade the player to make a temporary step down to the Championship to win more game time. However, Holding is eyeing a move to MLS, per Alan Nixon.

The 29-year-old arrived at Palace back in the summer of 2023 and looked to be a shrewd addition for the club, having done fairly well at Arsenal at times. But the £4 million arrival has made just one senior appearance for the club since he joined, with that display coming in the EFL Cup.

And it doesn't look as though he will win much game time anytime soon, with the player reportedly falling out with Eagles boss Oliver Glasner. Currently training with the youth team, a January exit would surely be ideal for all parties, and Coventry are one team believed to be interested in luring him away from Selhurst Park.

Rob Holding's MLS hope amid interest from Coventry

Lampard is keen to secure a loan deal for the central defender, but will need to persuade the player to take a step down to the second tier, a level that Holding has played at before. He has been trying to persuade Holding to drop to the Championship to help Coventry push towards mid-table, or possibly beyond.

Holding would be a statement of intent that he means business at Coventry. His experience would be welcome at the Sky Blues, in an attempt to shore up the back line for the run-in this season.

The latest, according to Nixon, Holding has been cleared by Palace to join Coventry on loan, but the defender is keen to try his luck in the States and is waiting for an offer from an MLS side before their season kicks off.

Cov are on the hunt for defensive reinforcements, especially as Liam Kitching has been linked with a departure from the CBS Arena this month, with Blackburn Rovers reportedly keen to secure his signature.

If Kitching departs with no replacement signed, it could leave Lampard short of options at the back.

Rob Holding's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons Appearances Bolton Wanderers 2014-16 30 Bury (Loan) 2015 1 Arsenal 2016-2023 162 Crystal Palace 2023- 1

Coventry set for Rob Holding disappointment

It was only two seasons ago that Holding was playing for an Arsenal side competing for the Premier League title, and his snub at Palace is down to a falling out with the manager, rather than anything to do with his ability.

Holding has been completely frozen out of the Eagles squad this season, and he has failed to make a single Premier League appearance, so he will be desperate to play senior football once again.

The former Arsenal defender would be a solid pickup for the Sky Blues, who would benefit from some experience in the defence. Coventry's current options at the heart of their defence are all aged between 23 and 25 years old, so it would be useful to bring in 29-year-old Holding, who would arrive with years of Premier League pedigree.

However, like many English players in recent decades, Holding is keen to pursue an opportunity abroad. The MLS, in particular, has had an influx of English players of late and he could be the latest.