Coventry City's transfer strategy has worked superbly in recent years.

Gone are the days when the Sky Blues overspent on players with big reputations. Now, their recruitment team scouts far and wide for emerging talent, with many young stars having graced the CBS Arena during their rise from League Two to the Championship.

Of course, they were on the verge of a return to the Premier League with this strategy and under the guidance of Frank Lampard it wouldn't be a surprise to see them get back there.

Nonetheless, while that is a prospect for the future, looking back at their past, Football League World has highlighted two superb signings the Sky Blues made for a combined total of £2.5 million.

Viktor Gyokeres - £1 Million

Making up £1 million of the £2.5 million duo, we have Viktor Gyokeres. The Swedish international was signed from Brighton and Hove Albion after a loan spell in which he scored three goals in 19 appearances, and it’s fair to say that his brief stint there didn’t fully reflect what was to come.

Signing a three-year contract, the striker quickly asserted himself as a crucial cog in Mark Robins' side and in his first full season he netted 17 goals and provided five assists in 45 league games.

Impressing with his natural ball-carrying ability and knack for getting in behind the opposition, it seemed his career was destined for an upward trajectory and this momentum carried into the 2022-23 season.

This time, his tally improved once again as he provided ten assists and found the back of the net 21 times in the league. His contributions were pivotal in propelling the Sky Blues into the play-offs, with their fifth-place finish partly down to the Swede's brilliance.

Unfortunately, the play-offs ended on a sour note as they were defeated by Luton Town in a penalty shootout in the final, but he still managed to provide two crucial assists in the games against Middlesbrough and the Hatters.

Viktor Gyokeres' Coventry City Career Appearances 116 Goals 43 Assists 17 Minutes 8,853

That summer, he departed for Sporting CP in a deal worth €24 million, and he has since taken his game to new heights in Portugal, with the striker almost averaging a goal per game in Lisbon.

This form could net Coventry even more money as they have a clause that will see them net 10% of any profit Sporting make on him.

Gustavo Hamer - £1.5 Million

Making up the remaining £1.5 million is Gustavo Hamer, who was at Coventry during a similar period to Gyokeres.

The Sky Blues picked him up in 2020 from PEC Zwolle, and he became the first player to surpass a seven-figure transfer fee since Freddy Eastwood in 2008. This was a signal of intent and Hamer was superb across a three-year spell at the CBS Arena.

Having bled himself into English football in 2020-21, the following two seasons would see Hamer take control of that Coventry midfield. Featuring alongside Ben Sheaf, he was afforded the chance to get forward and this proved pivotal as he laid on ten assists for those around him.

However, much akin to his Swedish counterpart up front, it was the following season he would show his true worth.

Part of a side battling for a play-off spot, he contributed 19 goals and assists in the regular league season. In the play-offs, he scored the winner in the semi-final and then netted an equaliser with a delightful finish in the final.

Unfortunately, Coventry's inability to offer him Premier League football the following season proved pivotal and the midfielder departed for Sheffield United in a deal worth £15 million.

Together, both players were signed for £2.5 million, and the Sky Blues were able to sell them for a combined total of £35 million - two incredible signings.