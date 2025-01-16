Stoke City are now in the mix to recruit Coventry City striker Brandon Thomas-Asante.

This is according to Pete O'Rourke, who has reported that Mark Robins is eyeing a potential reunion with the forward, who he worked with at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Thomas-Asante, 26, has a decent amount of EFL experience under his belt, thriving at Salford City, before making moves to West Browmich Albion and then Coventry.

Unfortunately for the Sky Blues, he hasn't been able to score that regularly during the 2024/25 campaign, though he has had to come off the bench in a number of games.

Brandon Thomas-Asante's 2024/25 campaign at Coventry City (All competitions) Appearances 29 Goals 3 Assists 1 (As of January 16th, 2025)

The Midlands outfit have a decent number of striker options at their disposal when fit, with Ellis Simms, Haji Wright and Norman Bassette all able to thrive in the Championship.

And that could potentially open up an opportunity for other second-tier sides to secure an agreement for Thomas-Asante.

Stoke City join race for Brandon Thomas-Asante

According to O'Rourke, the Potters are now in the race for Thomas-Asante.

Stoke may have recalled Nathan Lowe from Walsall recently, but they have also been on the receiving end of a recall, with Tom Cannon returning to Leicester City.

With this in mind, it's no surprise that Robins' side are in the mix for him, but they aren't alone in their pursuit.

Blackburn Rovers have also taken an interest in the forward, but it remains to be seen whether John Eustace's side will make a bid for him before the end of the January deadline, and whether they will be beaten to his signature by the Potters.

Brandon Thomas-Asante could be a good signing for Stoke City

Considering Coventry have other forward options at their disposal when fit, it wouldn't be a surprise if they were willing to negotiate a fairly sensible deal for Thomas-Asante.

That could allow Stoke to move with speed to get a deal over the line for the striker.

He may not have the best scoring record at this level, but he did get into double figures for West Brom last season, and he could be a valuable contributor if he can get into double figures again for the Potters.

Now Cannon has gone, Stoke should open up their options and consider a number of targets, and Thomas-Asante is a solid target to have.

And at just 26, the forward probably wouldn't depreciate in value straight away if he joined, which could allow the Potters to sell him on for a decent amount in the future.