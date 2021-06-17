Coventry City still in talks with ex-Premier League player amid strong Bristol City interest

Former Leicester City midfielder Matty James is still talking to old loan club Coventry City amid strong interest from Bristol City, according to Coventry Live.

The 29-year-old was a regular for the Sky Blues in the second half of last season after joining on a temporary deal and could be persuaded to rejoin his old teammates ahead of the next campaign.

However, Nigel Pearson is also keen on the midfielder and could look to bring him to Ashton Gate, with the pair knowing each other from their days at Leicester.

James was part of a successful Pearson side that achieved promotion to the Premier League in the 2013/14 campaign with the Foxes – and with the 57-year-old looking to revitalise his squad after a tough season – he could turn to the midfielder to try and improve Bristol City’s fortunes.

Coventry enjoyed a slightly better season in 2020/21, beating the odds to stave off the threat of relegation and finishing in 16th, three places higher than the Robins.

With the West Midlands side seemingly on the rise under Mark Robins and geographically must closer to Leicester, the Sky Blues still have a fighting chance of beating Pearson to his signature but may need to move quickly with the threat of their fellow Championship rivals swooping in.

The Verdict:

Matty James has found his playing time limited at the King Power Stadium over the past few seasons – but his loan spells at Barnsley and Coventry in the 2020/21 campaign will have greatly helped the 29-year-old get back into the rhythm of playing regular football.

And although Bristol City have been in the second tier for much longer, achieving finishes in the top half of the Championship table before last year, Nigel Pearson’s side failed to win any of their last ten league games and unless there are major changes in the summer, the Robins could find themselves in trouble.

The former Leicester boss may like James, but the midfielder will know he has a regular starting spot at Coventry after spending time on loan there next season and that familiarity could work in the Sky Blues’ favour if the 29-year-old is given the option to sign for either club.