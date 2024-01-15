Highlights Coventry City's recent run of form in the Championship should worry Sunderland and West Brom.

Sunderland's poor form and internal drama have set them back in the race for the play-offs.

West Brom, although in decent form, should be wary of Coventry's momentum as they are only five points behind.

Coventry City's recent run of form will have Sunderland and West Brom worried, given the current state of the Championship table.

After their 3-1 statement win at home against Leicester City on Saturday, the Sky Blues have found themselves flying in the Championship amid an eight-game unbeaten run in the league.

Amid their top run of form they've faced three of the top four in the Championship, drawing against both Leeds United and Southampton, whilst beating league leaders Leicester just last weekend.

In that M69 derby, the away side took the lead just before half-time through a Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall penalty, but a Callum O'Hare goal in the 79th minute sparked Coventry's comeback before Milan van Ewijk notched a winner in the 88th minute. The result was sealed in the fourth minute of stoppage time when O'Hare bagged his brace to make it 3-1.

Mark Robins' side have thrown themselves into the promotion race in recent weeks and now sit sixth in the Championship, occupying the final play-off spot, having just overtaken Sunderland in the table.

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

The race for the play-offs is as tight as ever, and it will certainly be worrying the teams that aren't in the best run of form.

Sunderland and West Brom fans will be worried by Coventry's form

If Sunderland's recent form is not a worry in itself for fans, the form of Coventry will have those invested in the Black Cats extremely worried about the foreseeable future for the club.

After a relatively strong start to the season, Sunderland looked one of the favourites to at least make the play-offs, but drama within the club seems to have set them back a few paces in recent weeks.

After sacking Tony Mowbray at the beginning of December, the Stadium of Light outfit replaced him with Michael Beale, but the Black Cats have only managed two league wins since his appointment, and now find themselves outside the play-off places.

Whilst West Brom aren't necessarily in bad form, winning three of their last four games, Coventry's momentum will surely be a slight worry for Carlos Corberan's side, given that they are only five points ahead of the sixth-place team.

The Baggies have failed to make the play-offs for two seasons since they were relegated from the Premier League in 2021, so they'll be desperate to turn their fortunes around this year and give themselves the best shot at promotion, but they'll need to keep grinding out results, given how tight the table is just below them.

With Leeds United and Southampton both looking to pip Ipswich Town to second in the League, West Brom will be keeping both eyes on the teams currently trailing them, knowing that the task of moving into the top-four remains an enormous one; they have one hand on the two places you feel are up for grabs in the top-six, but Coventry are showing similar levels of consistency now and could make the Baggies the team to target.

Coventry City have turned things around with an eight-game unbeaten run

The Sky Blues came so close to their fairytale promotion to the Premier League at the end of last season, but a defeat on penalties at Wembley to Luton Town saw them narrowly fall short of the top flight.

But their 2023/24 season began with seemingly a hangover from the rollercoaster of the previous season, and after 15 games played this season, the Sky Blues were sitting 20th in the Championship.

Now 27 games in, Robins' side are occupying the final play-off spot and currently sit joint-top of the form table with high-flying Southampton.

Coventry will be hoping to keep their incredible run of form going for as long as possible, knowing how tight the table is just behind them. Momentum is so important in the Championship, and they need to create as much ground from the trailing teams as possible whilst they're in good form.

If they can do that, the two sides either side of them in the table will worry.