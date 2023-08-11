Highlights Sheffield United lost star midfielder Sander Berge to Burnley earlier this week.

The Blades have moved quickly to bring in a midfielder, though, having reportedly agreed a £15m deal with Coventry City for Gus Hamer.

Hamer's Coventry City contract expires next summer, so the Sky Blues have to cash in or risk losing him on a free transfer.

Having been promoted to the Premier League, it has been quite a tough summer for Sheffield United.

Whilst most clubs can fully focus on strengthening their squads ahead of a top flight season, the Blades have had to do so alongside trying to keep hold of some of the stars that got them there.

We are, of course, talking about Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge, both of whom played big roles in the Blades' promotion last season, but were entering the final year of their respective Sheffield United deals this summer.

Unfortunately, as we write on the eve of the Premier League campaign getting underway, Sheffield United have lost both of those players.

Iliman Ndiaye has signed for Ligue 1 side Marseille, for example, for a reported £20 million fee, whilst earlier this week, Burnley snapped up Sander Berge for a reported £12 million.

Fear not though, Blades fans, as the club have moved quickly to get another midfielder in.

Sheffield United agree fee for Coventry City's Gustavo Hamer

That is according to reports surfacing this afternoon, which claim that Sheffield United have agreed a deal with Coventry City to sign Brazilian-born Dutchman Gustavo Hamer.

As per Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, the Blades have agreed a deal worth up to £15 million pounds, with Hamer now set for a medical at Bramall Lane.

Elsewhere, Alan Nixon via Patreon backs this up, and also reports that there had previously been offers from Burnley and Leeds United, but that Sheffield United are the only club to come in with the cash following the sale of Sander Berge.

Coventry City's stance on Gus Hamer's exit

Interestingly, Nixon also reveals that Coventry City boss Mark Robins is said to be left stunned by the Blades' swoop.

Indeed, Nixon claims that Robins was only told Hamer was leaving the club when he turned up at training, and was surprised at how quickly the two clubs had come to an agreement.

Of course, from a financial point of view, selling Gustavo Hamer this summer made sense for Coventry City given his contract situation at the club.

Indeed, just like Swedish star Viktor Gyokeres who left before him, Hamer was entering the final 12 months of his deal at the CBS Arena, with it looking unlikely that he would sign a new contract.

Of course, Coventry could have put their foot down. However, they would have then risked losing him for nothing next year.

How big of a blow is losing Gus Hamer to Coventry City?

You only have to go back to the end of last season to see just how crucial Gus Hamer has been for Coventry City.

In those play-off games at the end of the season, it is Hamer and not Gyokeres who got the club over the line, and his performance in the play-off final was incredible in getting the Sky Blues back into the match.

In fact, had he not gone off with an injury during that clash, when Coventry had all the momentum, dare I say the Sky Blues could be playing Premier League football this season. Hamer was that good that day.

On a positive note from Coventry, following Gyokeres' sale, they have not been afraid to invest and rejuvenate their squad.

The hope among supporters is that they will do the same with the Hamer fee, if indeed a deal has been agreed with the Blades.