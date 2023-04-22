Coventry City forward Viktor Gyokeres believes the fact he's being linked with Premier League teams is a good thing, speaking to FourFourTwo.

The Sweden international has been in exceptional form for the Sky Blues once again this term, recording 21 goals and nine assists in 44 competitive appearances, managing to remain fit and healthy throughout the season.

His availability and form in front of goal has allowed the Sky Blues to stay in the promotion mix despite their poor start to the campaign, with the 24-year-old carrying the momentum he built up last season into 2022/23.

Viktor Gyokeres' contract situation and interested teams

His future beyond the end of this term is currently unclear with the player yet to put pen to paper on a new contract after the Sky Blues opened negotiations regarding an extension.

His current deal expires next year and if the player fails to put pen to paper, Doug King could potentially be forced to cash in on him during the summer window to avoid the possibility of losing him for free.

Losing him for nothing would be nothing short of a disaster - but some sides could be willing to pay a decent amount of money for him when the next transfer window opens.

Everton, Fulham and Leeds United have all been linked with a move for him, as well as West Ham United with their manager David Moyes thought to be keen on the prolific forward.

Speaking about his situation at the CBS Arena and links to the top-tier teams, the striker said: "It’s good to be in the conversation regarding Premier League teams, but right now we’re in the middle of the season, we have several matches left and hopefully we can get into the play-offs and reach the Premier League with Coventry.

"We will see where we are once the season’s over and take it from there."

What stance should the striker take?

The 24-year-old is completely right to wait until the end of the season to assess his future because he has an important role at the CBS Arena between now and the end of this term.

If Coventry can maximise their points tally in their final three games, they will give themselves a chance of securing a spot in the top six and that would allow them to compete for a place in the top flight.

If Gyokeres takes his foot off the gas, that would be unforgivable so he needs to focus on his current side for the next few weeks. If his side succeeds and secures a place in the top flight, he won't need to push for a move away.

But if the Sky Blues remain in the Championship, he will have a big decision to make. You feel he has a lot of power because of his contract situation, so his stance could be crucial in determining whether he moves on this summer or not.

If he wants to, there won't be a shortage of interest in him.