Highlights Coventry City striker Matt Godden admits he was aware of interest from other teams in the summer transfer window.

Godden has started the season decently, scoring four goals in five appearances and will aim to fill the void left by the departing Viktor Gyokeres.

The striker made the right decision to extend his contract with Coventry City, as the club has provided him with a great environment to thrive in.

Coventry City striker Matt Godden has admitted that he was aware of interest from other teams in him during the summer transfer window, making this honest admission to Coventry Live.

The experienced forward has been a prolific figure for a decent chunk of his stay at the Coventry Building Society Area, helping the Sky Blues to make the transition to the Championship with his goals.

And he competed in a side that nearly managed to secure promotion to the Premier League at the end of last term, with the Sky Blues managing to secure an equaliser against Luton Town in the play-off final but failed to come out on top on penalties as the Hatters managed to seal a place in the top flight.

Despite that setback, Coventry will be one of the favourites to get themselves back in the promotion mix, although that won't be an easy task with Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer leaving.

How has Matt Godden started this season?

Godden missed a couple of golden chances at Leicester City on the Sky Blues' opening day - and that came back to bite them with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's brace securing a late home win.

However, the Coventry forward has enjoyed a pretty decent season thus far, registering four goals in five competitive appearances.

He is certainly doing everything he can to fill the void that Gyokeres has created with his departure, although Ellis Simms and Haji Wright will be hoping to contribute in the final third along with Kasey Palmer, with Callum O'Hare still out injured.

Which teams were Matt Godden linked with?

With one year left on his previous contract, there was always going to be speculation about his future, with Derby County, Ipswich Town and Queens Park Rangers all being linked with a move for him.

Following the departure of David McGoldrick, the Rams were previously in desperate need of more firepower and QPR could still benefit from bringing in another striker, even now with Gareth Ainsworth only having a limited number of options up top.

However, the Sky Blues' man put pen to paper on a new deal last month to extend his stay until the summer of 2025.

What did Matt Godden say about interest from other clubs?

Although there was interest in his signature, Godden seemingly didn't take much time to make up his mind about his future.

He told Coventry Live: "Yeah (he was aware of interest), but at the end of the day that’s part of football. I was coming into the last year of my contract and there’s always going to be talk around players who are in that situation.

"But when the talks had started with the football club it was a matter of days before it was sorted, so that was all just brushed under the carpet and that was that."

Was Matt Godden right to extend his contract at Coventry City?

It looked as though Simms and Wright were going to limit his game time at Coventry and he could find starts harder to come by when Callum O'Hare returns, with both O'Hare and Palmer able to operate as advanced midfielders.

But Godden has done extremely well with the Sky Blues and the club has given him a great environment to thrive in.

Godden is good for Coventry and the club is good for him, so it's no surprise that he put pen to paper on a new deal.

Unless he finds his game time seriously limited for a decent chunk of this season, he surely won't regret putting pen to paper on a new deal.

It wouldn't be a surprise if he earned himself a healthy pay rise too, with the Sky Blues generating plenty of revenue from Gyokeres and Hamer's sales.