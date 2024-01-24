Highlights Luton Town is interested in signing Ben Sheaf from Coventry City in January to boost their chances of survival in the Premier League.

Sheaf is an important player for Coventry and has started in all 21 league appearances this season, contributing three goals.

It will be difficult for Luton to convince Coventry to sell Sheaf without making a substantial offer, as Coventry is in a strong negotiating position due to Sheaf's long contract and importance to the team.

Luton Town have set their sights on the potential signing of Ben Sheaf from Coventry City this January.

According to Teamtalk, the Premier League side have an interest in the midfielder as they look to boost their chances of survival in the top flight.

Sheaf’s current Sky Blues contract runs until the summer of 2026, meaning the club is not in a position where it needs to sell this month.

The 25-year-old is an important figure for Mark Robins’ side, starting in all 21 of his league appearances so far this season.

Sheaf has contributed three goals, with the club aiming to secure another top six finish in the league this campaign.

Luton’s Ben Sheaf interest

Rob Edwards’ side currently sit 18th in the Premier League table, one point behind 17th place Everton.

The Hatters are aiming to fight for their place in the top flight beyond one campaign, having beaten Coventry to promotion in the play-off final last season.

It is understood that Luton have been scouting out Sheaf throughout this term, as they eye a potential move for the Englishman.

Luton can offer Premier League football to the player, who has received a lot of praise for being a standout figure in an impressive Coventry side.

The Sky Blues are keen to keep hold of the midfielder, especially given his importance to their push for promotion.

Sheaf's importance to Coventry

It remains to be seen what kind of figure could tempt the second tier side into a sale, but their strong negotiating position means it will be difficult to convince the Championship side to cash in without Luton making a substantial offer.

Sheaf has been with Coventry since joining the club in the summer of 2020, initially joining on loan from Arsenal before making the deal permanent in 2021.

He has been a consistent presence in the side ever since moving to the CBS Arena nearly four years ago.

He contributed two goals and two assists as Coventry reached the play-off final last year.

Coventry City league position

Robins’ side currently sit sixth in the Championship table, as they eye a return to the play-offs again this season.

An impressive run of form in recent weeks has seen them leapfrog their rivals to move into the top six.

The gap to seventh place Hull City is currently just one point, highlighting how precarious their position in the table is at the moment.

Coventry have won their last three league games in a row ahead of their FA Cup fourth round clash with Sheffield Wednesday on 26 January.

Difficult to see Coventry selling Sheaf this month

Sheaf is such an important part of the first team squad at the CBS Arena that it is hard to imagine him being sold anytime soon.

The midfielder has a contract to 2026, meaning Coventy are in a strong negotiating position.

It will have to take a significant sum to convince the club to cash in, which Luton have avoided since gaining promotion.

Perhaps this could be revisited in the summer if the Hatters are still in the top flight and Coventry fail to gain promotion, but for now it seems unlikely.