Coventry City star Viktor Gyokeres is attracting interest from clubs in Spain, according to Football Insider reporter Fraser Fletcher.

The Sweden international has been a prolific figure in goal for the Sky Blues this season, with Saturday's game against Reading clearly not representative of the season he has enjoyed on the whole.

Recording 21 goals and nine assists in 44 competitive appearances for the Midlands outfit this term, he has managed to build on a very strong 2021/22 campaign and has only generated more interest in his signature with that.

Premier League interest

Regardless of whether Coventry are promoted at the end of the season or not, Gyokeres has a good chance of playing Premier League football next season with several teams in the top tier believed to be interested in luring him away from the CBS Arena.

AFC Bournemouth, Everton, Fulham and Leeds United have all been linked with a move for him in recent months, although the likes of the Cherries, the Toffees and the Whites could be forced out of this race if they find themselves in the Championship next season.

Although he has just one year remaining on his contract, the Sky Blues will be keen to generate as much revenue for him as possible and this means only top-flight teams are likely to be able to afford him.

Burnley are another team who are reported to be interested in him and their chances of recruiting him may have been boosted by their return to the top flight, with The Sun also reporting West Ham's interest.

Although they are just one of several teams in the race for the 24-year-old ahead of the summer, with interest from Spain now being revealed, journalist O'Rourke believes the Hammers should be hopeful about the possibility of getting a deal over the line.

Speaking on Football Insider's YouTube channel, he said: "His goalscoring exploits have brought attention from Premier League clubs and clubs from abroad as well. Obviously, Coventry would hope that they would have a great chance of keeping him if they were to win promotion to the Premier League.

"But yeah, I think right now, there’s going to be a lot of clubs ready to try and sign the Sweden international. Some clubs tried in the last couple of transfer windows to sign him but Coventry priced them out of a move and were determined to keep hold of him.

"I think West Ham, from the clubs that in the Premier League that are interested in him, I’m sure they’ll be pretty hopeful that they could persuade Gyokeres to make the move to the London Stadium.

"A chance to play in the Premier League, a move to London and also to a progressive club like West Ham who, who knows, come next season, could be the winners of the Europa Conference League and still in the Premier League so I’m sure they’ll be an attractive proposition for any player, not just Viktor Gyokeres."

Following their 4-0 win against Bournemouth, David Moyes' side have boosted their chances of survival and will now be optimistic about their chances of remaining at the top level for another season.

What next for Viktor Gyokeres?

The 24-year-old just needs to focus on the Sky Blues until the end of the season - because they still have a good chance of securing a play-off place following last weekend's win against Reading.

He can then assess his future in the summer, with the player likely to have a decent amount of power in the summer.

The forward may have another year remaining on his contract after this season, but Coventry owner Doug King won't want him to leave for free so the Sky Blues may be open to selling him this summer if he doesn't sign an extension.

In terms of where he should go if he does move on, he needs to prioritise game time because he won't continue developing unless he's a regular starter.

Staying at Coventry for another 12 months wouldn't be the worst outcome for him considering he has thrived under Mark Robins in the past couple of years - but a move to West Ham could be good for him if he's guaranteed to start there.

However, Gyokeres may want to know who will be in charge of the Hammers next season before potentially deciding to move to the London Stadium.