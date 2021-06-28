Coventry City stance on potential move for Wolves player outlined

Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic is not on Coventry City’s list of potential targets this summer despite him being linked with a move to the Sky Blues, according to Coventry Live.

The Sky Blues are thought to be in the market for a new goalkeeper after they allowed their number one Marko Marosi to leave the club and sign for Shrewsbury Town.

The 27-year-old had made 20 appearances for Coventry in the Championship last term and kept three clean sheets before his departure to Shrewsbury. However, neither him nor Ben Wilson were able to establish themselves in the number one position consistently last term.

Mark Robins’ side have been linked with a potential move for Sarkic this summer. That came following his loan spell with Shrewsbury Town last term in League One where he managed to make 26 appearances and kept nine clean sheets in the process.

However, the latest report from Coventry Live has revealed that the Sky Blues are not interested in making a move for Sarkic this summer. That comes despite them prioritising the addition of a new goalkeeper in the transfer window.

The verdict

Sarkic could have been a good potential addition for the Sky Blues this summer and it does seem that he needs to secure himself a move away from Wolves to get regular game time under his belt. However, it now seems that the Sky Blues are going to be focusing their attention elsewhere as they search for a replacement for Marosi.

The 23-year-old had a solid enough season in League One with Shrewsbury, but the keeper has not really had enough experience in the Championship as of yet so it would have been a risk to sign him and expect him to perform instantly in the English second tier.

Robins might feel that he needs a number one who is more experienced and proven in the Championship and that might be a wise call. Considering neither Marosi or Wilson impressed enough to be considered the clear number one last term shows that the Sky Blues need to get their goalkeeping situation sorted out.