Coventry City stance emerges on 24 y/o amid Fulham and Middlesbrough links

Championship outfit Coventry City will resist all offers for star striker Viktor Gyokeres unless they receive a bid that’s too good to turn down, as per an update from Coventry Live.

The 24-year-old’s permanent arrival at the Coventry Building Society Arena was seen as a risk by many after he endured an underwhelming 2020/21 campaign for Mark Robins’ side – but this gamble paid off with the forward recording 17 goals and five assists in 45 league appearances last term.

Appearing as one of the first names on the teamsheet, his form was key to the Sky Blues’ early-season success as they managed to climb into the play-off zone before dropping out later on in the campaign.

Quiz: Are these 18 Coventry City transfer facts true or false?

1 of 18 Craig Bellamy is Coventry's record signing? True False

They could be the victims of their own success this summer though with Fulham and Middlesbrough both thought to be interested in luring him away from the Midlands.

Boro are in desperate need of a couple of forwards after seeing Andraz Sporar, Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun all return to their respective parent clubs last month – and the Cottagers also require more options in this area with Aleksandar Mitrovic and Rodrigo Muniz their only two senior options at this stage.

However, they aren’t going to be able to negotiate a cheap deal for Coventry’s prized asset with the Sky Blues set to charge a premium price for the 24-year-old, though it remains unclear whether either interested side are willing to fork out the amount needed to seal an agreement.

The Verdict:

Looking at this situation realistically, Robins’ side will surely be charging an eight-figure fee for his services and that’s likely to force Boro out of the race immediately, even with the possibility of generating a sizeable figure for Djed Spence this summer.

The Teesside outfit may want to spend the money they get for Spence on numerous areas in a bid to level up their whole team, with a first-choice goalkeeper, a new left-wing back and a couple of forwards desperately needed.

If they want to maximise the quality in their forward department but also remain within the EFL’s financial rules at the same time, they may need to negotiate a loan deal for another striker if they are to spend big on a talisman.

Unfortunately, Gyokeres might be out of their price range regardless, allowing the Cottagers to snap him up. But it remains to be seen whether they are willing to spend so much on a player that may not even start.

It would be difficult to see Silva changing his formation going into next season and Mitrovic has to be the main starter at this stage, so a move to either may not be on the cards in the coming months.