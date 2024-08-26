Key Takeaways PSV enquired about Milan van Ewijk, but Coventry refuses to sell the talented full-back.

Van Ewijk's contract until 2026 gives Coventry leverage to resist offers, with an €8million price tag set.

Coventry's decision to retain van Ewijk seems wise, given his impact on the team and lack of time for a replacement.

PSV Eindhoven have enquired about Coventry City full-back Milan van Ewijk during the summer transfer window.

That's according to Dutch journalist Marco Timmer, who says that the Sky Blues have been unwilling to sell the 23-year-old during that period.

Van Ewijk made the move to the CBS Arena last summer, when he signed from Heerenveen in his native Netherlands for a reported £3.4million.

The right-back then enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with Coventry last season, as they finished ninth in the Championship and reached the FA Cup semi-finals.

Milan van Ewijk 2023/24 Championship stats for Coventry City - from SofaScore Appearances 42 Goals 2 Assists 5 Pass Success Rate 83% Interceptions per Game 1.2 Tackles per Game 2.1 Balls Recovered per Game 4.1 Clearances per Game 1.4 Dribble Success Rate 45% Duel Success Rate 55%

Now it seems as though that has indeed attracted plenty of interest in him this summer, although the Sky Blues are seemingly in no mood to sell.

PSV interested in Milan van Ewijk

As per this latest update, PSV did indeed show an interest in van Ewijk earlier in the summer, although that did not lead to any concrete interest.

That stance is still said to be the case now, while Coventry themselves are apparently reluctant to let the 23-year-old at this point in the window.

With just a few days to go until the window closes, that would leave Mark Robins' side with little time to source a suitable replacement.

There are still three years remaining on van Ewijk's contract with the Sky Blues, securing his future at the CBS Arena until the end of the 2026/27 season.

They are therefore in a strong position to respond to any interest in the right-back that emerges between now and the transfer deadline.

Indeed, reports from Dutch website SoccerNews.NL have claimed that Coventry have placed an €8million price tag on van Ewijk this summer.

Coventry have taken four points from their three league games so far this season, putting them ninth in the early Championship standings.

They are set to host Oxford United in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, before welcoming Norwich City to the CBS Arena on Saturday afternoon.

For their part, PSV - who lifted the Dutch title last season - again sit top of the Eredivisie standings with three wins from three so far in the current campaign.

Coventry right to keep hold of Milan van Ewijk

This certainly looks to be the right stance for the Sky Blues to take when it comes to the future of van Ewijk.

The right-back has been an excellent addition since his arrival at the club, and he is not a player whose influence any team would want to lose.

Meanwhile, his contract situation means they do not need to worry about losing him on the cheap anytime soon.

That of course, means there should be no pressure on Coventry to sell this summer, and they are in a strong position to make that clear to any potential suitors in the final days of the window.

Of course, given there are just a few days to go until the window closes, it would be a gamble to let him go now, with little time to find, negotiate and complete a deal for a replacement.

Indeed, their lack of depth at right-back does mean that Coventry would certainly need to replace van Ewijk if he was to move on.

That being said, the chance to compete for trophies and play in European football means a move to PSV would be tempting for the right-back, if a chance of it happening was to ever emerge.

As a result, that could put a different complexion on things, if the Dutch side were to actually make an offer for his services.

For now though, the stance that van Ewijk is not for sale is one that Coventry City surely must stick by until the window closes, if they want to give themselves the best possible chance of enjoying a successful season.