Coventry City stadium update provided as off-field uncertainty continues

Coventry City are still ‘confident’ that they will still be able to play at the CBS Arena moving forward despite concerns that Arena Coventry Limited (ACL), who operate the stadium, could go into administration.

It has been a turbulent campaign so far for the Sky Blues, with the state of the pitch meaning that they had to call off a few home games earlier in the season.

However, there are bigger issues now, with Wasps, who the club share the ground with, having entered administration which meant 167 players and staff were made redundant.

Naturally, that prompted some concern as to what would happen to Coventry in terms of the stadium but ACL still may not go into admin but regardless of that, Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas delivered a promising update.

“Coventry, at the moment, appear relatively confident that they will carry on playing their games at the CBS Arena, regardless of whose hands that fate falls into. #EFL are backing them and have sought assurances from the Council should the lease default to them.

“The Council also expressed wish to see that happen and work with the club in that eventuality. Might not even come to that; Arena Coventry Limited (ACL), are in talks with potential investors to take over the running of the complex + will seek that during notice to appoint.”

The verdict

It’s never dull as a Coventry fan and once again they are having off-field issues coming up throughout the season, which isn’t helpful.

Of course, this isn’t the club specifically but there would have been a worry about what would happen with the stadium, so this update is reassuring.

Overall though, Mark Robins will just be focused on the football and he will be delighted to have another home game tomorrow as they look to build on the weekend win.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.