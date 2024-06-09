Highlights Coventry City faces a crucial transfer window to secure their future success - keep key players, add quality depth, and give the manager the tools needed.

While a late drop-off in form saw Coventry City slip out of play-off contention, Mark Robins’ Sky Blues fought impressively on two fronts this season.

Balancing the challenge for the Championship top six and run in the FA Cup was never going to be an easy task, and while Coventry came up short by the finest of margins in the latter, the side created unforgettable memories for their supporters along the way.

The upcoming transfer window is set to define Coventry City’s 2024-25 campaign. It is paramount that the club fend off Premier League interest in their key players, add to the depth of the squad by signing quality rotation options, and give Robins the tools he needs to perform surgery on the team when holes inevitably open up.

FLW pinpoints one ideal, realistic signing that could have a transformative effect on Coventry City next season, before highlighting two shrewd deals that could be done to improve the depth of the Sky Blues squad.

Alvyn Sanches

Alvyn Sanches is one of Swiss football’s fastest-rising stars and it is thought Coventry have taken notice. The 21-year-old played a key role in Lausanne’s successful Super League survival effort this campaign.

While the midfielder has looked most at home playing in the progressive number eight role, this season, with Lausanne struggling for goals, he has routinely been used as a second striker, bridging the gap between attack and midfield.

Elusive on the ball, Sanches can ghost past players and is extremely comfortable receiving possession in congested spaces.

Being deployed in an unfamiliar attacking position has added depth to the youngster’s game. He had to shoulder the goalscoring burden at Lausanne and has become more clinical in front of goal as a result.

With Coventry coming to terms with losing Callum O’Hare upon the player's contract expiry this summer, Sanches makes an appealing, logical replacement to fill the attacking midfield void left behind.

The Sky Blues seemed to run out of steam as the season wore on. By investing in versatile options able to play in multiple positions, Robins will hope to have the cover needed when players pick up injuries and gaps emerge.

Lausanne are reportedly resigned to Sanches leaving this summer and have valued their prize asset at £4.3 million while the Sky Blues face competition in the form of Scottish Champions Celtic and others.

Coventry must fend off interest from north of the border and act fast to secure his signing.

Alvyn Sanches' Super League season by numbers Appearances (Starts) 25 (19) Goals 5 Assists 0 Big Chances Created 1 As per Sofascore

Herbie Kane

Dogged midfielder Herbie Kane has started his search for pastures new following the expiry of his Barnsley contract.

The 25-year-old was a mainstay in the starting side during his time at Oakwell and will have his sights set on making the step-up to the Championship this summer.

With the Sky Blues uncertain of Ben Sheaf's future amid growing transfer speculation, Robins must source a replacement option this summer.

Although Sheaf, a progressive playmaker recently linked to Fulham, Ipswich, and Luton, is a distinctly different type of footballer, Kane could be similarly effective working in tandem with Josh Eccles.

Coventry must add to their midfield ranks before the start of next season. Kane would provide a high-quality alternative for Sheaf if the club were to hold onto their star man.

The Sky Blues must invest in proven talent to keep pace with the promotion contenders throughout the campaign, and the former Doncaster Rovers man could play a crucial role in getting the side over the line.

Herbie Kanes' League One season by numbers Appearances (Starts) 41 (40) Goals 9 Assists 5 Big Chances Created 7 As per Sofascore

Harrison Burrows

Fresh off the back of his stellar season with Peterborough United, exciting left-back Harrison Burrows deserves a move back to the second tier.

This term, the 22-year-old improved his attacking game and became a major source of creativity for the Posh.

With 6 goals and 14 assists to his name this season, he has routinely tormented opposition defences, bombing forward on the overlap.

Burrows would be an improvement on Jay Dasilva, who was favoured by Robins over Jake Bidwell or large parts of the campaign.

However, his prospective signing would come at a significant cost. In 2022, Peterborough turned down a £5 million bid for their star defender and Coventry would have to table a higher bid to secure his services.

That said, as Robins continues to build for future success, funds will need to be spent to secure players capable of winning promotion.

Burrows possesses all the attributes needed to excel in the Championship and could make a difference for Coventry next season.