Coventry City should be looking to address their left wing-back department during the summer transfer window as they potentially seek to level up their squad.

Under a new owner, it feels as though the Sky Blues now have the tools to up their game and transform themselves into a side that's actively competing for promotion, instead of a team that may or may not secure a place in the play-offs at the end of the campaign.

The potential summer sales of Viktor Gyokeres, Callum O'Hare and Gus Hamer could give them the funds needed to build a squad capable of competing for the top two - but Mark Robins will be keen to keep at least two of the three and that means they may not generate too much revenue from player sales.

With this in mind, they may need to utilise the free-agent and loan markets quite heavily in their potential quest to build for the long term.

What's the state of play at left wing-back?

After the summer loan signing of Tayo Adaramola failed to work out for the best, they were short in this area for quite a while and needed to make an addition in this position in January, with Josh Wilson-Esbrand securing a temporary switch from Manchester City.

He has seen his game time limited since his move from the Etihad Stadium though, with Jake Bidwell managing to retain his starting spot on the left for much of the campaign.

In fairness to the ex-Swansea City man, he has been reasonably solid defensively, though his contributions in the final third have been a topic of debate for a while.

Recording one goal and five assists in 40 appearances, that isn't the most spectacular record but some supporters have suggested that he should remain in the first 11.

Why should they look to strengthen?

Although Bidwell has been able to impress, competition will be required on the left, not just to ensure they have a replacement for him if he becomes unavailable but also to try and maximise his performance levels.

If the Sky Blues want to give themselves the best chance of remaining at the top end of the Championship next season, if they aren't promoted at the end of this term, having this level of competition will be key.

Burnley's current position reinforces the importance of depth, with the Clarets coming from behind on multiple occasions to secure vital wins, with their options off the bench helping them to maintain their threat throughout the 90 minutes. They now look set to secure promotion shortly after the international break.

Speaking of promotion, Coventry should target someone who came agonisingly close to it last year: Nottingham Forest's Harry Toffolo.

Why Toffolo?

The 27-year-old could be deemed surplus to requirements at the City Ground in the summer, something that's probably likely to happen if the Reds remain in the Premier League.

Although Renan Lodi's stay in the East Midlands is set to come to an end at the end of the season, Steve Cooper may want to replace the Brazilian and with Omar Richards in mind too, Forest could be open to offloading Toffolo.

He reportedly came close to sealing a move to Anderlecht in January, so Robins' side should be optimistic about their chances of luring him to the Coventry Building Society Arena.

His limited game time this season hasn't allowed him to showcase his full potential - but he certainly did enough last term to put him in the shop window for a considerable amount of time.

Registering six goals and eight assists in all competitions last term, he proved to be a crucial figure in guiding Huddersfield Town to the play-off final - and could have a similar impact if he joins Coventry.

Bidwell is a good option to have - but the loan signing of Toffolo could provide the attacking threat required on the left-hand side for the club to be extremely competitive next term.

He may not cost too much to bring in temporarily either - and with the two sides already striking up a relationship with Jonathan Panzo currently on loan with the Sky Blues - this may not be a difficult deal to get over the line.

In fact, the Panzo deal may even put the Sky Blues in pole position to recruit the left wing-back if they wanted to pursue this potential move.