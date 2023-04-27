Coventry City will be looking to make it six games unbeaten on Saturday as they host Birmingham City.

The Sky Blues claimed a 2-1 win against Reading last weekend, three points that saw them climb up to fifth in the table and put them in charge of their own destiny.

Mark Robins will know two wins out of two for his side in these final games, and Coventry will be in this season’s Championship play-offs.

One player that the Sky Blues will be relying on and hoping is in top form is star striker Viktor Gyokeres.

What is the latest with Viktor Gyokeres?

The Swedish international has played in all 44 games Coventry have played in the Championship this season.

The 24-year-old has once again taken on the role of being the Sky Blues’ main outlet for goals, with him currently on 20 for the season in the league. Only Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom has scored more goals than him this season.

This form hasn’t gone unnoticed with several sides from around Europe taking note of the Swedish international’s form. It was revealed early this week that there is interest from across Europe in the Coventry striker, with French side Lille and German side Eintracht Frankfurt along with Premier League side Leeds United recently having scouts at the Coventry v Blackburn Rovers game.

The likelihood for Coventry to keep hold of Gyokeres this summer is resting on the Sky Blues gaining promotion to the Premier League. Robins admitted last month that the striker’s future will be resolved “one way or another” this summer as interest starts to mount.

Therefore, with interest increasing, Coventry need to be on the lookout for a possible replacement, and they should turn to League One striker Ryan Hardie.

Why would Ryan Hardie be a good signing for Coventry City?

The 26-year-old has been a key player in Plymouth’s rise to the top of League One, with the striker notching 13 goals in 42 appearances.

Hardie joined Plymouth on a permanent basis in January 2021, and since joining the club, he has been someone who has been among the goals for the Pilgrims.

Last season, the striker grabbed 16 goals in 37 league games; put that with this year's tally so far, and the 26-year-old has had two decent seasons of goal contributions.

Hardie is currently averaging 0.49 goals per 90 minutes he plays, while he is also averaging 182 minutes per goal. The striker is coming to the final months of his contract at Plymouth and while it was confirmed in February by Steven Schumacher that the club are holding talks with the striker over a new deal, no extension has been agreed as of yet.

While it is likely that Coventry would get a decent fee for Gyokeres, it is unclear how much of that they would re-invest, so with the value of players getting more and more expensive, signing a player like Hardie may just be a very good option for a club like Coventry.