Coventry City were on the wrong side of fine margins during the Championship play-off final, with the Sky Blues losing out 6-5 to Luton Town on penalties.

Mark Robins' side produced a fantastic campaign but now find themselves in a position where it is growing increasingly likely that they will see influential duo Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer depart.

The pair have enjoyed brilliant seasons and have shown Premier League ability on a consistent basis, proving to be deserving of an opportunity in England's top-flight, or in the first tier of other European leagues.

Gyokeres finished the 2022/23 Championship campaign as the division's second-highest scorer, notching 21 goals and providing a further 12 assists.

What is the latest on Viktor Gyokeres' future?

Currently, at a time of the year when transfer speculation is rising exponentially, there is set to be plenty of twists and turns when it comes to the futures of several Coventry players.

In particular, Gyokeres has been subject to a lot of interest ahead of the opening of the summer window, and it will be interesting to see how his situation plays out over the course of the next few weeks.

The Swedish striker has plenty of admirers in the Premier League, with the likes of Brentford, Everton and Wolves, all keeping tabs on the impressive Sky Blue.

However, Portuguese giants Sporting CP have joined the race for the exciting forward.

As per a report from Portuguese outlet, Record, Sporting have taken next to no time to formulate and submit an opening bid, tabling a first offer of 12million Euros (£10.3m) with 3m in add-ons.

What stance should Coventry City take?

The Sky Blues need to swiftly reject the opening offer from Sporting CP and demand a figure that is pretty much double what the Portuguese outfit have tabled at this early stage.

Yes, the prolific front man only possesses one year left on his current deal, however, the current level of interest and potential for future resale, means that the Sky Blues should be confident of seeing bids that at least near the £20 million mark.

Gyokeres is Premier League ready and is one of the finest players the division has had to offer over the last few years, whilst he has only recently turned 25, with the forward still a couple of years before entering his prime.

Coventry need to stand firm as there will be plenty of more favourable bids that will come their way.