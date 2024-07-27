After a successful three years on the Welsh coast, Jamie Paterson looks set to leave Swansea City this summer, and could attract interest from the Swans' Championship rivals.

The 32-year-old became a free agent when his contract expired at the end of the 2023/24 season, and talks have been ongoing over extending his stay in south Wales, but it's been reported by the BBC that it looks increasingly unlikely that Paterson will remain a Swansea player, and he hasn't been taking part in pre-season either.

This is a blow for Swansea, with Paterson still able to make a big impact in the Championship, and their loss could be another side's gain this summer.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Coventry-born attacker, and whether he'd want to remain in the Championship, but given his availability on a free transfer, perhaps Mark Robins' side should look to bring Paterson home this summer.

Coventry City should try to sign Jamie Paterson this summer

Despite being 32, Paterson was one of Swansea's better players last season, scoring eight times and registering six assists in all competitions - a very respectable return.

Given his status as a free agent, you'd have thought that a number of Championship sides would be keeping tabs on the attacking midfielder, and Coventry City should be one of them, not just because he was born in the city either.

Paterson would add some much-needed depth to the attacking midfield areas of the Sky Blues squad, and given his vast second tier experience, he would be a good mentor to some of the younger midfielders like Jack Rudoni.

The experienced midfielder is still good enough to start at Championship level, but he'd also be an excellent impact player from the bench if Coventry were chasing a goal, and he'll bring a flare that not too many players at this level possess.

The 32-year-old was a popular figure amongst his teammates at Swansea, and it's previously been reported that Robins is a huge admirer of the midfielder. The Sky Blues were also said to be interested in signing Paterson in January 2023, and now he's available on a free transfer it could be the perfect time to pounce.

Coventry lost Callum O'Hare on a free transfer, and whilst they have the likes of Rudoni and Kasey Palmer on their books, Paterson would be a solid signing to add depth.

Also, having been born in the city, Paterson may relish the chance to finally get the chance to play for his hometown, and he'd play for the badge, something which supporters would love.

On paper, a move for Paterson makes perfect sense, and the 32-year-old still has a lot to offer.

Jamie Paterson would bring a wealth of Championship experience

Paterson has made a whopping 348 appearances at Championship level for a number of different clubs, and signing a player with that sort of experience on a free transfer would be a real coup for Coventry.

In his prime, the 32-year-old was arguably unlucky not to get a chance in the Premier League, and he has over 100 goal involvements in the second tier, with 55 goals and 52 assists to his name.

Jamie Paterson's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season P G A Walsall 2010-13 102 16 8 Nottingham Forest 2013-16 69 14 15 Huddersfield Town (Loan) 2015-16 36 8 5 Bristol City 2016-21 156 26 21 Derby County (Loan) 2019-20 12 1 2 Swansea City 2021- 109 17 17

Every club needs a few experienced players, and while they may not always be the most glamorous of signings, Robins will know how important they are.

Paterson is vastly experienced at this level, and he's still a very capable performer, meaning he'd bolster the vast majority of Championship squads.

He's a player that Coventry have wanted in the past, and they may never get a better chance to finally bring Paterson home than they do this summer.