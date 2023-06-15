Coventry City may struggle to keep hold of midfielder Gustavo Hamer this summer, as his performances have caught the attention of admirers.

In the event of Hamer leaving the Sky Blues this summer, Coventry should turn to Manchester City and try to ambitiously sign Cole Palmer.

What is the latest on Gustavo Hamer’s future?

Hamer was a crucial performer for Coventry in the 2022/23 season, with his performances having a big impact on the club reaching the Championship play-off final.

However, as the club narrowly missed out on promotion, speculation has surfaced regarding the midfielder’s future.

In the said play-off final, it emerged after the game that there were Premier League scouts in attendance taking in the game.

At this present time there has only been one team who has been mentioned in terms of interest in Hamer and that is Leeds United.

Football League World reported last week that the Yorkshire club are plotting an ambitious move to sign the 25-year-old once their new owners are confirmed. Leeds are expected to lose midfielder Marc Roca, and they have identified Hamer as a replacement, but they do face competition as there is expected to be interest from Europe.

If an exit is going to be on the cards, Coventry need to assess their options, and one player that stands out is Palmer.

Who is Cole Palmer?

The 21-year-old is a product of Man City’s academy, coming through the youth set-up in 2018 before becoming part of the first team in 2021.

Palmer really set the academy level alive, scoring 20 goals for the under-18s and 22 goals for the club’s under-23s.

The England under-21 international has played for City’s first team on 38 occasions, with 25 of them coming in the 2022/23 campaign.

However, Palmer, who can play as a central midfielder or a more advanced role, only started seven of those 25 games.

Now, the Daily Mail are reporting that while City want to keep fellow midfielder James McAtee next season, they are willing to let Palmer leave on loan.

The report adds that City are disappointed Palmer hasn’t impressed as much as they expected, but hope a loan move will put him in good stead for the rest of his career.

Why Coventry City should sign Cole Palmer

Coventry have always been a side that have had a good relationship with the top Premier League clubs in terms of loaning their prospect players.

So, with Hamer’s future up in the air, it may be a case of the club looking to the loan market once again and using their contacts.

City have used the Championship before when sending players out on loan and are likely to do the same again when it comes to Palmer.

The 21-year-old is definitely a player the Sky Blues should consider, as any agreement could save them some money even if they receive a large fee for Hamer.

Palmer has shown during his days in the academy that he is a midfielder who loves to get forward, scoring and creating chances - exactly what Hamer has been doing for Coventry these last few years.

The City man would come into a team that is mixed with youth and experience, and would be working under a manager who always seems to get the best out of his players at every level.

An ambitious loan move for Palmer would allow Coventry space to assess their full-time replacement for Hamer, while also allowing them to add a quality player like Palmer to their ranks for a low price.

For Palmer, it means he can play regular football in a very competitive league and give City a chance they want to watch him develop.