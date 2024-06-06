Coventry City have already got their business up and running for this summer's transfer window.

The Sky Blues have already confirmed their first signing, with winger Raphael Borges Rodrigues joining on a permanent deal from MacArthur FC in his native Australia.

Beyond that, a number of other players are already being linked with moves to the CBS Arena this summer.

However, there are also outgoings that Coventry City will have to deal with, perhaps none more so than Callum O'Hare.

The attacking midfielder has been hugely influential throughout his time with the Sky Blues. Indeed, it is perhaps no surprise that an upturn in form that saw the club mount a push for a Championship play-off place last season, largely coincided with his return from injury.

However, the 26-year-old is out of contract this summer, and manager Mark Robins has already admitted that he expects O'Hare to leave before the start of the new campaign.

Indeed, it appears as though Coventry themselves, have already begun to identify potential alternatives for their departing talisman.

Coventry City linked with Josh Windass

According to recent reports from Football Insider, Coventry have been taking an interest in Josh Windass in the lead-up to the summer transfer window.

Windass has been with Sheffield Wednesday since 2020, and in the past two seasons has been crucial to them winning promotion back to, and then staying in the Championship.

As well as the Sky Blues, it is also thought that another second-tier side, Hull City, are keen on a deal to sign the 30-year-old.

However, it could be argued that Coventry should instead be looking to take advantage of a player out of contract at another Championship club, QPR, in the search for O'Hare's replacement.

Chris Willock could be a sensible Sky Blues target

While Windass is currently set to be out of contract with Sheffield Wednesday this summer, recent reports have claimed that the Owls are close to agreeing a new deal with the attacking midfielder.

That would of course mean that Coventry would have to pay a fee for his services, reducing the funds they can invest in the rest of the squad.

Obviously, it would also make little sense for Wednesday themselves to sell Windass this summer, if they are going to be able to tie him to a new deal at the same time.

By contrast, Willock is out of contract with QPR this summer, and looks as though he could be moving at that point.

In that case, he will become a more affordable option for Coventry, and one they would certainly be able to rely on.

Willock has already spent several years in the Championship, where he has proven to be a more than capable operator at this level.

Indeed, the spark he offers in attack that can at times see him produce something out of very little, would be a major asset for Coventry in the wake of an exit for O'Hare.

Another benefit of Willock is his versatility, with the 26-year-old capable of playing either wide in the centre of attacking midfield.

Chris Willock record for QPR - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 38 3 5 2021/22 38 7 11 2022/23 29 6 2 2023/24 39 4 4

That will also aid the club, opening up the options available for Robins to work with next season.

It is also worth noting that at 26, Willock is four years younger than Windass. As a result, he could also offer Coventry with a longer-term option with regards to how much longer he could play for them, especially at the top of his game.

With all of that in mind, it seems as though now could well be a sensible time for the Sky Blues to turn their interest away from Windass, and focus on a pursuit of Willock as they look to fill the void set to be left by O'Hare.

If they do not do so, it could be something they may live to regret, given that if Coventry do not act quickly here, another club will surely beat them to this deal for the departing QPR man.