Coventry City are enjoying another successful season in the Championship.

Last season, the Sky Blues marginally missed out on promotion to the Premier League, losing out to Luton Town in a penalty shootout at Wembley. With the losses of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer, many believed that Coventry would tail off this campaign, but that has certainly not been the case so far.

As of the 18th of February, the Sky Blues sit sixth in the Championship table, and are proving to be very difficult to beat, having lost just eight of their 33 league games this season. They are well in the race for the play-offs once again, but face plenty of competition from the teams below.

A big part of Coventry's success on the pitch this season has been attacking midfielder, Callum O'Hare. The 25-year-old started the season on the sidelines through injury, but since returning to the side, he has been influential in their attacking play. Unfortunately, O'Hare could be departing in the summer, so Coventry must search for a replacement, and could take a look at League One promotion hopefuls.

O'Hare's contract situation

O'Hare's contract is set to expire in the summer, so if no deal is agreed between club and player, he will become a free agent at the end of the season, which will be superb news for plenty of clubs.

It is understood that O'Hare has been offered a new contract, but in an interview with Sky Sports last month, he admitted that he was unsure of the status of current talks.

"They actually offered me one, but at the minute, honestly, I don't have a clue what's going on,"

"Obviously, me and the fans have a special connection here, everyone at the club knows how much I love it here. We'll see what happens but all I can say is I'm just gonna focus 100% here and win games. That's all that matters really and give it all for the club."

Callum O'Hare's league stats for Coventry City, as per Transfermarkt Season Apps Goals Assists 2023/24 (As of 18th of February) 19 6 3 2022/23 11 0 3 2021/22 45 5 8 2020/21 46 3 8 2019/20 29 3 4

O'Hare is a vital player for Coventry, and his contributions in attacking play will be a huge miss if he does depart, but Oxford United may just have a player in their ranks who could fit the bill.

Coventry should keep tabs on Oxford United player

Towards the end of the January transfer window, it was revealed by TEAMtalk that Coventry were among four Championship clubs keeping an eye on Oxford United youngster, Tyler Goodrham. After plenty of speculation, the 20-year-old remained in Oxfordshire, but now with O'Hare potentially on his way out in the summer, Coventry should continue to target the player as a possible replacement.

Last season, Goodrham became a regular in Oxford's first-team squad for the first time, but this season he has added goals and assists to his game and is now one of the U's most valuable forward players.

The 20-year-old has scored nine goals and assisted four in all competitions so far; a fantastic record for a winger. His performances this season suggest that he is capable of playing further up the Football League pyramid, and at just 20-years-old, a move to the Championship in the summer would be a natural progression for his career.

Oxford United are currently fighting for a place in the League One play-offs, but if they do not achieve promotion, Coventry should swoop in for Goodrham as a potential Callum O'Hare replacement.

The Oxford man can play in a whole host of positions. He mostly appears on the left or right wing, but is also capable of playing in the number 10 role, where O'Hare operates for Coventry.

His versatility would be something that Coventry can make good use of next season, and at 20 years of age, Goodrham has bundles of potential for years to come. If O'Hare does see out the end of his contract, the Oxford United winger seems the perfect option to replace his goals and assists.