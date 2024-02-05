Highlights Coventry City have handled the departure of Viktor Gyokeres well, despite his replacements not impressing.

Having lost Viktor Gyokeres in the summer, Coventry City fans had every right to fear for who might score the goals at the CBS Arena this campaign.

However, despite the fact that his 'replacements' in the likes of Haji Wright and Ellis Simms are still yet to really impress at the club, Coventry City have actually handled the Swedish forward's departure well.

For example, at present, the club are well in contention for a play-off place in the Championship, even despite having lost Gyokeres' obvious goalscoring talents.

Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting CP

Looking back to the summer, selling Gyokeres to Sporting was a deal that the Sky Blues simply had to do.

Having missed out on promotion to the Premier League in heartbreaking fashion at Wembley, the chances of the Swedish forward signing a new deal at the CBS Arena seemed slim, and so, with a year left on his contract, Coventry had to cash in.

Despite the fact that Gyokeres only had one year left on his deal, too, the club still managed to collect a sizeable fee.

Reports suggest that the player joined Sporting for a fee in the region of £20 million, which is not to be sniffed at, especially in the Championship.

Coventry City also have a sell-on clause on Gyokeres, which stands at 15% according to reports.

Coventry City set for further Gyokeres profit this summer

As each week passes, Coventry City will surely be more and more glad that they inserted that sell-on clause into the deal for the Swedish forward.

Indeed, this is because it is surely going to net them further significant profit this summer.

Since his arrival in Portugal, Viktor Gyokeres has been a resounding hit, and the forward is going from strength to strength at his new club.

Indeed, whether it is in the league, the cup, or Europe, Gyokeres is firing on all cylinders.

Viktor Gyokeres' Liga Portugal season in numbers so far, as per FOTMOB Statistic Number Matches 18 Starts 18 Goals 15 Expected goals (xG) 10.92 Assists 8 Expected assists (xA) 3.81 Shots (per 90) 3 Shots on target (per 90) 2 Touches (per 90) 48 Touches in opposition box (per 90) 10 Fouls won (per 90) 3 Duels won (per 90) 7

In Liga Portugal, for example, the 25-year-old has netted 15 goals and registered seven assists in 18 matches.

In cup competitions, Gyokeres has been equally prolific, scoring six goals and registering two assists in four games.

Finally, in the Europa League, Gyokeres has netted three in five, with one assist to his name, too.

In total, that leaves the 25-year-old's current goal and assist tally at 24 goals and 10 assists in just 27 matches, and we are only in February.

Big clubs linked with Gyokeres

Producing those sorts of numbers is attracting the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe, which is great news for Coventry with their sell-on clause.

Of late, for example, Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea are just two sides to be credited with an interest in the Swedish star.

Reports at one stage even claimed Chelsea were ready to launch a £73m bid.

if that is the sort of valuation at present, who knows what it will be in a few months' time and in the summer window when multiple clubs could enter a bidding war.

Some reports suggest that Gyokeres actually has a release clause of £87 million, which is surely what it will take to sign him in the summer.

Indeed, for that reason, Coventry City should expect to benefit further from their Viktor Gyokeres sale this summer with their sell-on clause in place.