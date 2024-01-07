Highlights Coventry City's improved form in recent weeks puts them in contention for a playoff spot after a slow start to the season.

Swansea City striker Liam Cullen, who scored against Coventry recently, could be a good signing as his contract expires this summer.

West Brom youngster Tom Fellows, who has attracted interest from other clubs, could be a valuable signing with potential resale value for Coventry.

After a disappointing start to the season, Coventry City have improved in recent weeks and find themselves back in the race to make the play-offs.

Mark Robins' side made the Championship play-off final last season where they were defeated by Luton Town, but struggled to get going in the early weeks of the season.

After beating Middlesbrough in their second game of the season in early August, the Sky Blues failed to win another league game until the 30th September.

However, from the middle of November onwards, the Sky Blues have seen their form improve drastically and now know a good January transfer window could see them have a real crack at making the top six.

Like all sides, Coventry will be looking to strengthen in January and the club's scouts will be looking at potential incomings.

Here are three players that Coventry should be scouting this month...

Liam Cullen

Coventry will be familiar with Swansea City striker Liam Cullen after he scored a last minute equaliser for the Welsh side at the CBS Arena recently.

The Welsh international is out of contract in south Wales at the end of the season, and was subject to interest from Hull City and Blackburn Rovers in the summer, according to Lancashire Live and journalist Darren Witcoop.

The 24-year-old has turned into a good Championship player over the past 12 months or so and his versatility allows him to play both up front, on the wing and as an attacking midfielder.

With his contract coming to an end in the summer, Coventry could pick up a versatile Championship-level attacker on a cut-price deal.

Tom Fellows

West Brom youngster Tom Fellows looks an impressive prospect at Championship level but hasn't had the starts he'd have wanted at the Baggies this season.

He's only started one league game this season, coming in the club's recent 1-0 defeat to Swansea. However, Fellows impressed and played the full 90 minutes. With West Brom being one of the bigger clubs in the division, the young winger has struggled for league minutes and may look to leave for a club where he'd start more often.

He's out of contract at the end of the season and the Baggies' financial situation may mean the club are happy to cash in on him in January. It was reported by Darren Witcoop on X that Fellows has been attracting interest recently and the Daily Mail reported in November that both Leicester City and Southampton were interested in the winger.

Coventry's scouts should be monitoring Fellows. He could be a very useful signing for the Sky Blues with a high resale value if he were to impress for the club.

Ricardo Santos

Bolton Wanderers skipper Ricardo Santos has been one of the best centre-backs in League One for the past few seasons and deserves a shot at Championship football.

With Coventry's Kyle McFadzean now 36-years-old, Santos could be the perfect replacement in terms of his leadership ability.

Club Year Dagenham & Redbridge 2012-13 Billericay Town (Loan) 2013 Dover Athletic 2013 Thurrock 2013-14 Peterborough United 2014-16 Barnet 2017-20 Bolton Wanderers 2020-

At 28-years-old, the Portuguese defender is in the prime of his career and is known for being a fantastic leader and has proven himself as a good player after coming from the lower ranks of English football.

McFadzean has been a fantastic player for Coventry but won't be around forever. It's time the Sky Blues looked to replace his leadership qualities.