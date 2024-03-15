Highlights Coventry City should potentially be targeting Premier League players like McBurnie and O'Brien for added depth in the summer.

Divin Mubama could bolster Coventry's attack with his potential, providing a better opportunity compared to other interested clubs.

Coventry should consider defenders like Tanganga and McKenna for defensive solidity and experience, with potential free transfer options.

With Coventry City still in the mix for the play-off places this season, it remains to be seen whether they will be in the Premier League or Championship next campaign.

Whichever division they are in, though, they will need to strengthen in the transfer market.

With that in mind, below, we've identified five players currently permanently on the books at Premier League clubs who the Sky Blues could potentially target this summer.

Oli McBurnie

The first player on this list, and Premier League player that Coventry City could potentially take a look at this summer is Oli McBurnie.

The 27-year-old is set to leave Sheffield United this summer, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, which does not come as a huge surprise given his contract expires at the end of June.

Although not a prolific goalscorer, McBurnie can still contribute scoring wise, whilst also offering a more rounded game in terms of his ability to work hard off the ball. This is applicable in both the top-flight and the Championship.

The Scottish international would represent a different sort of option for Mark Robins compared to Ellis Simms and Haji Wright, and with Matt Godden set to turn 33 before the start of next season, could inject some freshness into the Sky Blues' attacking options.

Divin Mubama

Another player that could do exactly that is current West Ham United forward Divin Mubama.

Like McBurnie, Mubama finds himself out of contract come the summer, with the young striker having declined contract offers from the Hammers.

After a strong pre-season, it looked as though Mubama would be more involved at the London Stadium this season, but instead, he has gone on to make just 12 appearances in all competitions.

Watford have previously been linked with his signature, but the Sky Blues are surely a more attractive option at present given the trajectory of the two clubs.

Lewis O'Brien

A midfielder features next on the list - Lewis O'Brien - who technically is a Premier League player.

Indeed, permanently on the books at Nottingham Forest, O'Brien is only temporarily at the Riverside Stadium and Middlesbrough this campaign.

With an injury having affected his season, O'Brien has made just 15 appearances to date, but we must not forget how much he has excelled in the Championship previously.

Any club in the Championship would be fortunate to have him, and given he seemingly has no long-term future at Nottingham Forest, a deal could be there for Coventry to do.

Japhet Tanganga

As well as attacking and midfield options, there is also some defenders worth considering this summer if you're Coventry City.

Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga could be one of them.

Although permanently on the books at Spurs, given he's on loan at Millwall aged 24, it seems his future does not lie in North London.

Having not played regular football of late, Tanganga is finding his feet at Millwall and getting into a rhythm still, but given he's racked up 50 Spurs appearances, there's clearly talent there.

Certainly enough to make him an option worth considering either on loan or permanently if you're a Championship side this summer.

Scott McKenna

If the Sky Blues were after a more experienced option in defence, Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna could be an option to look at.

Out of favour at Forest, where he racked up 106 appearances and won promotion to the Premier League, McKenna is currently on loan at Danish side FC Copenhagen.

However, his contract at the City Ground expires this summer, meaning he is available on a free transfer.

At 27, McKenna is a great age, and having promotion experience under his belt would only be a bonus for Coventry.