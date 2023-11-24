Highlights Coventry City has had a tough start to the season and currently sits 20th in the Championship table.

The team has struggled after losing key players Gyokeres and Hamer, and their replacements have failed to deliver.

Coventry may consider signing Oxford United midfielder Ruben Rodrigues to bolster their attacking options, though a high fee may be required.

It has been a tough start to the season for Coventry City in the Championship.

The Sky Blues suffered heartbreak as they were beaten on penalties by Luton Town in the play-off final at Wembley in May, and they were expected to challenge for the play-offs again this campaign, but it has not worked out that way so far.

Coventry are without a win in their last six games, but they did end a run of four consecutive defeats as they drew 0-0 with Stoke City at the CBS Arena before the international break.

Mark Robins' side currently sit 20th in the table, just five points clear of the relegation zone, and they are back in action when they make the trip to face Millwall at The Den on Saturday.

It is understandable why the Sky Blues have found it difficult after losing star duo Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer to Sporting Lisbon and Sheffield United respectively this summer, but Robins was backed significantly by owner Doug King in the transfer window, and he would have expected more of a return on his investment.

Coventry spent big money on Ellis Simms and Haji Wright to replace Gyokeres' goals, but the pair have struggled to deliver so far, and it is clear that Robins' men are missing Hamer's creativity.

Callum O'Hare's return from injury is a huge boost, but after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Sky Blues supporters must have patience with the 25-year-old.

Robins could turn to the transfer market once again in January to bolster his attacking options, and one player who should be considered is Oxford United midfielder Ruben Rodrigues.

Would Ruben Rodrigues be a good signing for Coventry City?

After starring in the National League with Notts County, Rodrigues made the move to the Kassam Stadium this summer.

Rodrigues has seamlessly made the step up to League One, scoring three goals and providing four assists in 20 appearances in all competitions so far this season to help his side to second in the table.

According to Sofascore, the 27-year-old has averaged a goal every 314 minutes this campaign, and he has been a constant threat for the U's, taking 1.4 shots and averaging 1.6 key passes per game.

Rodrigues works incredibly hard for the team, and he does his defensive work, making 0.6 interceptions, 1.6 tackles and recovering the ball 4.7 times per match.

New Oxford head coach Des Buckingham will be reluctant to lose Rodrigues, particularly in the middle of a promotion push, and the U's are likely to demand a sizeable fee for his services, but Coventry have proven that they have significant financial resources.

The Sky Blues received close to £20 million for Gyokeres and £15 million for Hamer, and they showed in the summer they are not afraid to spend money, paying a club record £7.7 million for Wright, so they would likely be able to afford Rodrigues.

Rodrigues is a player with huge potential, and while there is no guarantee he could provide the same quality as Hamer, he would be a big asset for Coventry if they could get a deal over the line.