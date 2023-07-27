Highlights Coventry City should sign Jack Whatmough as a free agent to strengthen their light center-back area, especially since he performed well in his debut Championship season.

Whatmough is a confident defender who excels in defending, averaging 1.3 tackles, an interception, and 3.8 clearances per game.

Additionally, Whatmough has demonstrated his ability on the ball, with an average of 46.7 passes, 78.1% success rate, and 0.2 key passes per game, making him a suitable fit for Mark Robins' style of play.

After all the preparation and pre-season friendlies, Coventry City are now a week away from starting their Championship season.

The Sky Blues mounted a serious promotion push last season that saw them just fall short at the final hurdle, losing to Luton Town in the play-off final on penalties.

Now, heading into the new campaign, Mark Robins will hope that the disappointment they suffered can spur them on to take the next step.

Promotion or being in contention will no doubt be the aim for Robins and co., and for them to stand any chance, they are likely going to want to add a few more bodies between now and the 1st of September.

Coventry have already been busy, with six new additions coming through the door this summer, but there is still one key area of the team that needs addressing.

Where do Coventry City need to strengthen this summer?

The Sky Blues have added ex-Swansea City centre-back Joel Latibeaudiere and Bobby Thomas to their ranks in this transfer window, but as the season closes in, the club is still a little light in that area.

As it currently stands, Coventry have Kyle McFadzean, Latibeaudiere, and, of course, Thomas. Robins has been known for using a back-three during his time at the club, so between now and the close of the window, they could really do with adding another centre-back to the squad.

Coventry received a large fee for striker Viktor Gyokeres earlier in the window, so the club seemingly has a bit of money to spend, but it could be the free agent market that comes to fluorescent for the club again.

Wigan Athletic announced on Wednesday that defender Jack Whatmough has decided to leave the club following talks with the PFA.

Whatmough has decided to terminate his contract after repeated contract breaches under the former ownership at the club.

Therefore, that means the defender is available on a free transfer and after being linked with the Sky Blues before, this is the time they should capitalise.

Why should Coventry City sign Jack Whatmough?

As mentioned, Coventry are rather light in the centre-back area, despite the fact they have made two additions already.

The club will be keen to spend the Gyokeres money sparingly, so it would make even more sense for the Sky Blues to pursue a move for Whatmough, considering he will cost nothing apart from his wages.

The defender has played in League One for the majority of his career, but in his first season in the Championship last time out, he didn’t disappoint and looked right at home.

The 26-year-old is a very confident defender who likes to defend, as shown in the 2022/23 season. Whatmough averaged 1.3 tackles per game, with an interception occurring every game as well, while he was also decisive in being at the right place at the right time, as he averaged 3.8 clearances, as per WhoScored.com.

Even in a Wigan side that was struggling at the foot of the table, Whatmough also displayed his ability on the ball, something that Robins likes his defenders to have.

Whatmough averaged 46.7 passes last season, with 78.1% successful passes and 0.2 being considered key ones. As a defender, Whatmough didn’t offer much going forward, but he did grab a goal and an assist for Wigan in the Championship, as he got a WhoScored.com match rating of 6.72.

Whatmough looked comfortable playing in the Championship last season and will no doubt want to remain there in this campaign and beyond. So, a team like Coventry could be a great next step for the defender, as he would go into a side that has a solid foundation and could excel more playing with better players.

It seems like a no-brainer for the Sky Blues to add the 26-year-old to their ranks this summer, as they need an extra body in that part of the squad. He’s a free agent and has plenty of EFL experience.