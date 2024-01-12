Highlights Coventry's form has improved, but they need to continue their winning streak to reach the play-offs.

There is interest in signing striker Macaulay Langstaff, who has an impressive goal-scoring record.

Langstaff's finishing ability and clinical edge could be what Coventry needs to convert more chances and improve their chances of making the play-offs.

Coventry are firmly in the race for the Championship play-offs as they aim to repeat the feat for the second season running - but as always, the January transfer window can make or break a season.

Fans were wary of any success this season following the sales of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer to Sporting Lisbon and Sheffield United respectively, and that was escalated with the Sky Blues sat in 20th place following a loss to Preston North End at the start of November marking their sixth of the season, and just three wins from their opening 15.

But just one loss since away at promotion hopefuls Ipswich has seen the club turn their season around with three wins from their previous four games - though the club need to continue their form if they are to reach the play-offs.

With the transfer window open, the Sky Blues could add to their ranks and there is one transfer not far from home that they could complete to bolster their goalscoring contingency.

Macaulay Langstaff transfer latest

Reports earlier in the window suggested that Coventry had made a £2million bid for Macaulay Langstaff at Notts County, and though local media couldn’t substantiate those claims, an interest is held for one of the hottest strikers in the EFL.

The 26-year-old came through the non-league system after being released by Middlesbrough as a 13-year-old, and never really found his feet in the game until a move near home to Gateshead in 2020 Since then, a 28-goal-haul in 2021-22 saw him find a move to Notts County.

And it’s at Meadow Lane where he’s made his mark. 42 goals in an outstanding National League campaign last season has been bettered with 19 goals already in League Two for the Magpies which has him as the top scorer in the division.

Swansea have also been linked with a move, more so after they snagged boss Luke Williams from the East Midlands club after sacking Michael Duff - so Coventry do have competition. But if they’re serious about a move, they should have no problems ousting Swansea thanks to their summer sales boosting the coffers.

Why Macaulay Langstaff would be an ideal signing for Coventry

It's not often that anyone scores over 40 goals in a league season in any division, and in the National League we've already seen strikers like Andre Gray and famously Jamie Vardy rise from the phoenix to cement their places as top Championship and Premier League strikers respectively.

Langstaff appears to be next in this list. 19 goals at League Two level has proven that he can do it in the fourth-tier, but more crucially the EFL. At just 26, Langstaff has plenty of years left in the tank to impress at a higher level.

But arguably the biggest reason why he'd be a bonafide success at the CBS Arena is that he's totally different from the Sky Blues' other options in the attacking department. Haji Wright and Ellis Simms are tall, athletic strikers with a keen eye for goal, but they're perhaps somewhat too similar to notice a remarkable difference.

Coventry City attacker stats - Championship, 23/24 Games Goals Haji Wright 26 8 Matt Godden 23 6 Ellis Simms 26 3

Langstaff, however, is a natural finisher. Too often this season Coventry have missed some easy chances to draw level or kill a game off and the opposition have equalised - the 1-1 draw against Huddersfield springs to mind. But Langstaff's coolness and clinical edge in front of goal could change all that for them should they get a deal over the line for the talented poacher and that could spill over into the play-off chase. They're only three points off the top six at time of writing, and every little detail will help their cause.