It’s safe to say that Callum O’Hare’s departure from Coventry City won’t have sat well with a large swathe of Sky Blues fans this summer.

Despite being offered a new deal by Mark Robins’ side, with playmaker decided against extending his stay with City past June, and promptly called time on his five-year association with the club.

His time in the Midlands saw plenty of happy memories made, with promotion from League One in the 2019/20 campaign followed up with a Championship playoff final, as well as an FA Cup semi-final appearance in the previous campaign.

But after the curtain was pulled down on his time with Cov, O’Hare has gone to sign for Championship rivals Sheffield United on a free transfer, in a move that might well have wrangled a fair few of the City faithful.

Callum O’Hare, Sheffield United move may not sit well with Coventry City fans

While there will be plenty of fans who will be eager to give the creative midfielder a warm welcome when O’Hare returns to the club with the Blades later in the season, there will be some that will feel a little hard done by due to the latest events.

With plenty of rumours circulating around the 27-year-old’s future this summer, it seemed like a move to the Premier League was on the cards for the former Aston Villa man, with Southampton and Fulham among the clubs said to be tracking him during the off-season.

Callum O'Hare Coventry City record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2019/20 40 4 7 2020/21 48 3 8 2021/22 47 5 8 2022/23 11 0 3 2023/24 36 10 4

Maybe it was a case of the top flight clubs deciding against a move, or maybe it was O’Hare’s preference, but to move to a Championship rival will only irk Coventry fans, with United likely to be battling against the Sky Blues in the battle for the promotion spots.

So to lose one of their key players to a promotion rival won’t sit well with those at the Coventry Building Society Arena, especially with the way it panned out meaning that the club didn’t even receive a transfer fee for one of their prized assets.

What will make matters even worse when Chris Wilder’s side come to town on the 23rd November, is the fact that it could possibly be not one former Cov fan favourite in the starting lineup that day, with Gustavo Hamer [pictured] also current a Bladesman.

The two have given City plenty of good times over their collective spells at the club, so to see them turning out in red and white later in the year will be a bitter pill to swallow for the onlooking home fans.

Coventry City turn to Jack Rudoni as Callum O’Hare replacement

The feeling at the Coventry Building Society Arena in November will largely hinge on City’s standing at the time, with Robins keeping the majority of his high-flying squad together ahead to the next campaign as it stands.

Although O’Hare has jumped ship, the former Rotherham United boss has only waved goodbye to Liam Kelly, Simon Moore and Matt Godden this summer, as he looks to continue his side’s momentum into the next campaign.

A poor end to the most-recent campaign hindered Cov’s chances of a second-successive playoff campaign, with the fatigue of fighting on two fronts until the last month of the season eventually catching up with them.

But with that now firmly in the past, the football club have already made strides to replace O’Hare within their side, with Huddersfield Town star Jack Rudoni [pictured] joining in a deal said to be in the region of £5-6 million.

The former AFC Wimbledon man failed in his attempts to keep the Terriers in the Championship in the previous campaign, but it wasn’t for the want of trying, with his creativity and enthusiasm in the final third failing to be replicated by his teammates.

Despite only netting five times across the campaign, there is strong belief that the 24-year-old can become a top talent if given the opportunity at a higher level, and if he catches fire in the Midlands then O’Hare will swiftly be forgotten.

With football being the fickle game that it is, O’Hare could be welcomed like the City great that he is, or hounded out of town due to joining a divisional rival and leaving Cov in the lurch.

While the majority of his old supporters will likely wish him well in his future endeavours, there will be many whose allegiance ended the second he walked out of the door, and they will likely want their voices to be heard when he darkens their door once more.