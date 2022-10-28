Coventry City share significant off-field update ahead of Blackburn Rovers fixture

Coventry City have confirmed that they are looking at different stadiums to play Tuesday’s fixture against Blackburn due to doubts over whether they will be able to play at the CBS Arena.

It’s no secret that the Sky Blues have had plenty of issues with the stadium, which included the poor state of the pitch meaning games were called off earlier this season.

The situation is more serious now, with the company who own the CBS Arena having gone into administration.

Whilst Coventry had been confident that they would be able to play games, there are now doubts, with the Championship side having announced this evening that they are seeking a new venue for Tuesday’s game as they away further developments.

“Coventry City can confirm that it is exploring alternative backup plans to host Tuesday night’s home game against Blackburn Rovers.

“This is due to the current situation at the Coventry Building Society Arena, with the period of notice of administration for Arena Coventry Limited ending on Monday 31st October – the day before the scheduled home game against Rovers on Tuesday 1st November.

“We must be clear that we want to be able to play our game at the Coventry Building Society Arena. However in the circumstances, which are outside of our control, we must explore alternative plans as this may not be possible.”

Can you remember how much Coventry City paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 Elliott Ward £400k £800k £1.1m £1.75m

The verdict

This is another major problem for Coventry and you have to feel sorry for the fans who have had to deal with a lot of problems this season.

If they can’t play at home it would be another blow for all connected to the club, including Mark Robins and the team, so they will hope for a positive update in the coming days.

Of course, this is out of their hands but it still doesn’t stop the frustration that those associated with Coventry City will feel.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.