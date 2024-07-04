Coventry City have received a transfer blow due to Sporting CP's confidence in keeping Viktor Gyokeres beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, the Primeira Liga outfit are planning to offer the forward a pay bump as part of a new contract to reward him for his loyalty to the club.

Gyokeres signed for Sporting last summer from Coventry in a deal worth a reported €20 million (£16.9 million).

The deal also included a sell-on clause worth 15 per cent, which means the Sky Blues could have received another windfall from the striker if he left again this summer.

Gyokeres has earned a lot of praise for his performances in the Portuguese top flight, where he scored 29 goals in 33 appearances in his debut season, as well as notching 10 assists - all of which has led to speculation over his future and perhaps moving on to a bigger club after just one year in Lisbon.

Viktor Gyokeres - Coventry City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2020-21 19 (7) 3 (0) 2021-22 45 (41) 17 (5) 2022-23 46 (44) 21 (10)

Coventry City set to be dealt Viktor Gyokeres blow by Sporting CP

Gyokeres is set to stay at Sporting beyond the summer market, despite reported interest from the likes of Arsenal.

The Swede was linked with a move back to English football earlier in the year, with Chelsea among the clubs mentioned as a potential next destination.

However, the 26-year-old is set to commit his future to Sporting for at least another season by turning down a move.

Gyokeres is currently recovering from an injury issue that required surgery, but he has impressed the hierarchy at Sporting by getting ready in time for pre-season, which is now underway.

It is expected that Sporting will offer Gyokeres a new deal, with a potential one-year extension as part of the deal, as well as a pay rise.

This will come as a blow to Coventry, who could have earned an eight-figure windfall if his €100 million (£84.7 million) release clause had been triggered as part of a sale.

The Sky Blues were forced into a sale 12 months ago due to the player entering the final year of his contract at the CBS Arena.

Mark Robins’ side finished eighth in the Championship without him, as City missed out on a play-off place by five points.

Coventry City’s summer transfer budget won't be bolstered by Viktor Gyokeres sale

Gyokeres staying in Portugal will mean Coventry won’t have extra resources in their transfer budget this summer, but the second tier club have already shown a willingness to spend in the market.

Jack Rudoni has been signed from Huddersfield Town in a deal believed to be worth around £6 million.

Luis Binks’ loan move has also been made permanent after he featured 18 times in the Championship for the Sky Blues last season.

Coventry can’t budget with a potential windfall from Gyokeres in mind, but instead must consider it a bonus if it ever comes.

The club has been well run in recent years, and there are no fears that they will spend money they might never get, but it is still something to be conscious of.

Gyokeres has excelled since leaving Coventry, and it’s very possible he’ll move for a huge fee at a later date, which will be great business for the club.

But there’s nothing they can do to impact that now, and it may even be beneficial to know it’s definitely something they won’t receive this summer.