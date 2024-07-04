Highlights Coventry City targets Hammarby goalkeeper Oliver Dovin.

Dovin is a key priority for the Sky Blues in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old would provide strong cover for Collins and compete for the starting spot.

Coventry City are targeting a move for Hammarby IF goalkeeper Oliver Dovin as they eye their latest signing in the mould of Gus Hamer and Milan van Ewijk.

That's according to a report from Swedish news outlet SportsBladet, who claim that the Sky Blues are looking to make the English-born Sweden international shot-stopper a key priority in the coming weeks of the summer transfer window.

City have established themselves as a highly-reputable club in the second tier ever since their promotion in 2020 and earned the plaudits of many for their well-documented runs to the 2022/23 Championship play-off final, as well as losing at Wembley on penalties last season in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

However, Mark Robins is overseeing a summer of change both in terms of his playing squad and coaching staff ahead of the upcoming season, and the capture of Dovin would further showcase the direction the club is heading in amid their aims to bring Premier League football back to this part of the West Midlands for the first time since 2001.

Coventry City make Hammarby goalkeeper a key priority

Referring back to this latest update from SportsBladet, it is reported that the Hammarby keeper has been pinpointed as a key priority by Robins and the Sky Blues' recruitment team.

The Championship club have had success signing players from Europe in recent windows – with the likes of van Ewijk and Hamer proving particular successes – and they will hope that Dovin is the latest in that mould.

It was recently reported by fellow Swedish news outlet TuttoSvenskan that a number of clubs were also monitoring the situation of the London-born Sweden international as they prepared to submit their own bids, but such rumours were then played down by Hammarby's Sporting Director, Mikael Hjelmberg.

However, City have seemingly not been deterred by Hjelmberg's comments, as they are the one second-tier side looking to plot a swoop for the 21-year-old.

The outlet continues to claim that Coventry should be aware of Dovin's valuation - a figure not included in the report - and that representatives are set to be in contact with the hierarchy at the Tele2 Arena.

The report concludes by stating that there are "many indications" which point towards Dovin's potential move to the CBS Arena, and that City are hopeful of striking a deal in the coming weeks.

Oliver Dovin's career so far

Dovin signed his first terms with the Stockholm-based outfit back in 2018, but made his professional debut in a loan spell with Swedish second-division outfit, IK Frej Täby in the 2020 season, where he made 23 appearances.

The goalkeeper then made his Allsvenskan debut for Hammarby on the final day of the campaign against Örebro SK, before making 10 appearances the following season.

Having risen through the ranks for both club and country, Dovin then established himself further in the first team picture under current QPR boss Marti Cifuentes, making 24 appearances across all competitions in 2022, before starting in all but two of the club's domestic fixtures last year, before the Spaniard moved to West London.

Oliver Dovin's Senior Career so far Apps Clean Sheets Hammarby IF 84 28 IK Frej Täby (Loan) 23 2 Sweden 2 - Total 109 30 All stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 04/07/24)

At present, Hammarby sit fourth in the Swedish top flight after the first 12 games of their season, with Dovin so far keeping three clean sheets to his name, as the two-time "Blågult" international continues to impress.

As previously mentioned, the keeper has been the subject of interest from fellow European sides, such as the Belgian duo of RSC Anderlecht and KRC Kortrijk alongside an unknown MLS outfit.

Dovin would be a solid addition to Coventry's goalkeepers union

With Dovin being touted as such a key priority for the Sky Blues, it would seem likely that if acquired, he slots straight into Robins' starting XI plans for the first game of the season against Stoke City.

Coventry had a slight goalkeeping conundrum last year between Ben Wilson and Brad Collins, with Collins eventually making 28 Championship appearances following his move from Barnsley last summer, conceding just 33 times.

After the departure of the experienced Simon Moore, who has since joined Sunderland following the expiration of his contract, Wilson looks likely to drop to third-choice, whilst Dovin would provide strong cover as a minimum for the aforementioned Collins, who was also prone to the occasional mishap at the end of the season, which saw the club's faint play-off chances eventually fade.