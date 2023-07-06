Coventry City are in ‘pole position’ to sign Ellis Simms from Everton, and there is a feeling the deal could be done over the weekend.

Coventry to sign Ellis Simms

The 22-year-old joined Everton as a teenager, but he has understandably had to go out on loan to get regular football over the years, with Simms having successful spells with Blackpool, Hearts and most recently Sunderland.

His form at the Stadium of Light, combined with Everton’s striker issues, meant the player was recalled in January last season to help keep Sean Dyche’s side in the Premier League.

Whilst Simms contributed with a crucial goal against Chelsea to get a point, the Toffees boss generally didn’t fancy the player, as he struggled for game time despite Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury problems and Neal Maupay's unconvincing displays.

Therefore, a summer move always seemed likely, and a host of clubs in the Championship have been credited with an interest in the player, including the likes of Ipswich, Blackburn and Swansea among others.

But, it appears the Sky Blues are going to win the race for the attacker, as journalist Alan Myers provided the latest on the situation on Twitter.

“Everton striker Ellis Simms in talks with Coventry City, with a deal expected to be agreed by the weekend for him to join the Championship club. Other clubs are interested, but Coventry in pole position.”

How much will Ellis Simms cost Coventry?

The update doesn’t give an indication of just how much Coventry will pay to bring Simms to the Midlands, but it has been claimed previously that the Premier League side were looking for around £7-10m for the player.

Whilst that may seem steep, the Sky Blues are set to come into some significant funds, as Viktor Gyokeres closes in on a move to Sporting CP.

The Sweden international has been a standout performer for Mark Robins’ side over the past few years, and with a year left on his deal it was inevitable he would be moving on this summer.

Like Simms, there has been constant speculation surrounding the striker, with Premier League sides showing an interest. But, it seems as though he is set to move to Lisbon, and the deal with Sporting CP is expected to bring in around £17m for Coventry, which will then be given to Robins to invest in the squad.

Coventry summer plans

The potential Gyokeres sale has been the big talking point for Coventry this summer, as whilst most knew he would go, it was about when the money came in. So, with that imminent, it’s sure to have a knock-on effect - starting with Simms.

You can be sure that Robins has other targets in mind though, and he will be hoping to bring in more new recruits over the coming weeks as Coventry look to go one better following their play-off final defeat to Luton Town in May at Wembley.

They begin their Championship season with a trip to relegated Leicester City on August 6.