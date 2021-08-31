Coventry City set to seal Deadline Day transfer for QPR player

Coventry City are set to sign Queens Park Rangers defender Todd Kane on Deadline Day, as per a recent report by West London Sport.

The 27-year-old right back has been frozen out at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium by Mark Warburton and is now set to complete a move to the Midlands in order to sign for the Sky Blues.

Kane was quickly taken out of the first team squad by the R’s boss after an interview emerged of him insisting that he is a better player than Osman Kakay.

The two players spent much of last season competing for a spot as part of the QPR defence, and it appears that this problem has directly contributed to the former Chelsea man being told that he has no future at the club.

12 of these 25 Coventry City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Coventry were formed in 1883 Real Fake

Kane is now into the final 12 months of his contract in West London and it seems that the R’s are very keen to get his wages off their bill as they look to tie up some incomings of their own on deadline day.

The Verdict

This would be a great move for Coventry to get done today and it will bring an end to their long and drawn out search for a new right back.

Kane is a very experienced option and he will be keen to prove to QPR that they were wrong to freeze him out at the club.

The defender has played close to 150 Sky Bet Championship games and will offer a great outlet at full back moving forwards for the Sky Blues as they look to continue their strong start to the campaign under Mark Robins.

Overall this is a transfer that will tick a lot of boxes for the club as they prepare to sign, seal and deliver the signing of Kane on deadline day.